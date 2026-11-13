Tori Kelly and HILLARI to Release Duet "Wash" Ahead of GOD MUST REALLY LOVE ME Tour Europe and UK Dates Starting November 19

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Three-time GRAMMY Award winner Tori Kelly has shared a new collaboration: 'Wash' featuring Filipino-Norwegian artist HILLARI. The new single pairs the duo's emotive vocals with a raw-hewn R&B backdrop for a comforting tribute to letting love wash over you when you need it the most. Listen here via Epic Records.

HILLARI will be supporting Kelly on the upcoming European / UK leg of her God Must Really Love Me Tour, set to launch next week, November 19, in Madrid and wrap up on December 11 at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town. Find tickets at torikellymusic.com; the full itinerary appears below.

'Wash' is Kelly's first new single since her June album God Must Really Love Me and taps into a similar transcendence. Drawing a straight line from daily struggles to the divine, the lyrics find both singers conjuring moments when they had to let go of things that were out of their control. Over warm bass that bleeds into gentle shaker and glowing keys, Kelly paints a picture of distress: 'Broken silence, late in the night / Like a siren, screaming inside / Need alignment for my weary mind.' But as the sound gets richer and their voices intertwine, she and HILLARI find peace on the powerful chorus: 'And it washes over me, goes from my head to my feet / It washes over me, 'til it is all that I see.'

The new duet continues a busy year for Kelly who, following the release of God Must Really Love Me, toured arenas across the country on Forrest Frank's The Jesus Generation Tour. She then delivered an NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert backed by an all-woman band. That video, which includes Kelly's Sing rendition of Stevie Wonder's 'Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing,' has since been viewed over 3.1 million times. She also joined Jamie MacDonald on October's 'A Million Chances.'

With its fusion of R&B, soul, acoustic pop, and gospel, God Must Really Love Me unveils a new dimension of Kelly's musicality — the outcome of a newfound willingness to let restraint carry as much impact as virtuosity. Much of the album's creation took place during a flood of inspiration following her son's birth late last year.

In a departure from her previous work, Kelly crafted most of the album's songs in solitude before heading into the studio with producers and co-writers like DIXSON (Kehlani, Vic Mensa), Nija Charles (Summer Walker, Kiana Ledé), Emily Warren (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan), and Ammo (Beyoncé, Teddy Swims). The album mostly came to life in Los Angeles with her two main collaborators Tommy King (HAIM, Donna Missal) and Dan Farber (Lizzo, Alessia Cara).

The set's high points include its title track, an outpouring of adoration for her son adorned with a recording of baby Zayden's voice. The album also launched a series of singles. Kelly turns a moment of everyday chaos into a meditation on surrender with 'Control,' which she brought to the season finale of American Idol. 'Dive,' written while she was seven months pregnant, channels the exhilaration of plunging into the unknown. And 'Hurts So Good' is a soulful submission to the thrall of real romantic love.

Kelly gave interviews to EUPHORIA. magazine and The Motherly Podcast discussing the personal milestones that led into her current era.

Tori Kelly Tour Dates

November 19 - Madrid, Spain - Wagon

November 20 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo

November 22 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

November 24 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

November 25 - München, Germany - Kesselhaus

November 26 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall

November 28 - København, Denmark - DR Koncerthuset Studie 3

November 29 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

November 30 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

December 2 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

December 3 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

December 5 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

December 7 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

December 8 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham

December 9 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

December 11 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town







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