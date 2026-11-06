Tony Moreno Releases A CELEBRATION OF ELVIN JONES Tribute to Mentor Elvin Jones

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Drummer Tony Moreno released his new album A Celebration of Elvin Jones today via Mayimba Music. Paying tribute to his friend and mentor who gave him his first set of drums, the album features ten tracks associated with Jones' recordings as a leader, in spirited new renditions that paint a portrait of Jones' dynamism and humanity. Moreno's new music comes ahead of the legendary drummers' upcoming centennial in 2027.

Known for redefining jazz drumming, Elvin Jones (1927 - 2004) was the polyrhythmic powerhouse of John Coltrane's legendary quartet (A Love Supreme, My Favorite Things, Crescent, etc.), liberating the instrument from simple timekeeping and instead treating it as a fluid, multi-layered voice. With the release, Moreno has assembled an all-star ensemble, featuring 3X GRAMMY-nominated tenor saxophonist Troy Roberts, GRAMMY-nominee pianist Manuel Valera, GRAMMY-winning percussionist Mauricio Herrera, alto saxophonist Patrick Cornelius and legendary bassist Gene Perla, who spent the first half of the 1970s in Elvin Jones' band.

Reflecting on his mentor's impact on him, Tony Moreno said, 'Elvin wasn't just a monumental force on the bandstand--he was family and a mentor who completely shaped how I hear and feel music. Bringing Dear Elvin J. into the world isn't just a tribute to his legendary polyrhythmic language; it's a deeply personal love letter to the man who gave me my very first drum kit and taught me what it truly means to play from the heart.'

At a show in 1967, an eleven year old Tony Moreno was determined to see the legendary drummer live for the first time, and soon realizing he was out well past his bed time, fell asleep on the table of the jazz club he was at. He was awoken by Elvin Jones, who sat down at the table, and upon learning that Moreno hadn't owned a drumset yet, invited him to his apartment. Quickly assembling and gifting a set for his newfound protege, Moreno still owns that drumset to this day, which happens to be one that Elvin played with the Coltrane Quartet. The exchange kicked off decades of friendship and mentorship.

Having performed with the likes of Dave Liebman, Barry Harris, Mal Waldron, Frank Kimbrough and more all over the world, for Moreno, that day in Jones' home marked the beginning of a career that has now spanned more than half a century. A widely acclaimed, singular drummer who came up in the famed loft scene (JCOA), A Celebration of Elvin Jones provided a portal to transport Moreno back to the moments that sparked his profound love of the music. 'Playing Elvin's music is like going home,' he concludes. 'My formative years were based on the things that I learned from him, but every musician gets to a point where they realize that your own identity is paramount. It may be difficult to shed some of the history that you've lived in your music, but you realize at a certain point that you have to make personal statements, which took me in different directions. So this feels like returning home, and it's been an emotional journey.'

In 2024, with the 20th anniversary of Jones' passing, Tony Moreno felt the time was right to assemble a project to pay tribute to his most formative mentor. Intent on celebrating the titan from his own lens, he collaborated with arranger Rich Shemaria (Stevie Wonder, Michael Brecker, Lady Gaga) to present the music orchestrally, providing an interpretation that combines the ferocity the drummer is widely known for with the sensitivity and attention to detail that is less often brought into the spotlight.

Tracklist

1. E.J.'s Blues

2. For All the Other Times

3. Day and Night

4. Eclipse

5. Brite Piece

6. Raunchy Rita

7. New Breed

8. Everything Happens To Me

9. Three Card Molly

10. What's Up? That's It!

Photo Credit: Tao Ho



Photo Credit: Tao Ho

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