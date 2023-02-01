Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tomorrow X Together Announce Presale Information for 'Act : Sweet Mirage' World Tour

Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Gen Z "it" band TOMORROW X TOGETHER has announced venues and presale information for their world tour IN U.S. The tour will begin in Seoul on March 25 and head to the U.S. in May for shows in 6 cities. This includes their only New York Metro area performances at UBS Arena, located just 30 minutes by the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) from Penn Station, on May 9 and 10.

Tickets can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan® platform. Fans can register for the two unique Verified Fan presales HERE now through Sunday, February 5th at 7pm PT/9pm CT/10pm ET. More information on each presale is below. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis. More details available HERE.

MOA MEMBERSHIP holders will have the first chance to participate in the MOA MEMBER PRESALE Powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan beginning Wednesday, February 8th at 3pm local time through 10pm local time. All tickets will be available during this presale. If tickets sell out during the MOA MEMBER PRESALE, there will not be a General Verified Fan presale or public onsale.

The General Verified Fan presale (for non-fan club members) will begin Thursday, February 9th at 3pm local time through 10pm local time pending ticket availability.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER 2023 WORLD TOUR IN U.S. DATES:

Sat May 6 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Tue May 9 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Wed May 10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Tue May 16 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

Fri May 19 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Sat May 20 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Tue May 23 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Wed May 24 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Sat May 27 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

ABOUT TOMORROW X TOGETHER:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are regarded as K-pop's voice of Gen Z for their musical narratives which focus on the common experiences and emotions of youth across the globe.

Debuted in 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER-consisting of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI-have been listed at the top of Billboard's "25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics' Picks" with their 2021 release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, and the subsequent album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE was featured on Rolling Stone's "The 50 Best Albums of 2021" as the only album by a Korean act.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's May 2022 release, minisode 2: Thursday's Child, made its debut at No.4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks. In 2022, the band wrapped up their first world tour with 20 shows across 14 cities and became the first K-pop group to perform at LOLLAPALOOZA in Chicago in July 2022.

Notably, TOMORROW X TOGETHER have been nominated at prestigious awards such as the American Music Awards and People's Choice Awards, and won at the 2022 MTV EMAs (Best Asia Act) and BandLab NME Awards 2022 (Hero of the Year). The band's newest EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION is out now.



