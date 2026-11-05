Tommy John Ehman Releases 'Without You' as Lead Single From '#1 ON JUPITER'

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Saskatchewan country singer Tommy John Ehman has released 'Without You,' the lead single from his upcoming album '#1 on Jupiter.' The track is available now on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. More information is available at tommyjohnehman.net.

The words 'Without You' don't show up in a single verse or chorus of the song. They arrive only in the final moments, after the story has been told. The Davidson, Saskatchewan country singer and songwriter has the aching breakup ballad out now. It's the lead single from his upcoming album '#1 on Jupiter.'

'The title only enters into the lyrics at the very end of the song, after 'most' of the story has been told,' Ehman says. 'I always felt that saving the title until the very end gave it much more impact on the listener and really gave it the sentiment it deserved. You rarely see this in songwriting, so I figured, why not try to be a little different. And I really do think it works.'

The song has been with him for a long time. 'I wrote this song at least 10 years ago, probably even more and I've been singing it in my warm-up sessions and vocal practice for what seems like forever. And I've always thought that someday I'd love to record it,' he says. 'But...it's a slow song, and slower songs aren't generally the way to go for an independent artist, so I waited...and waited...until NOW! And why now? Simple; it was just the right TIME!'

The chorus paints the heartbreak in stark colours: 'The sky is black and the world is blue / You got me wondering what I should do / Just another love song in my pen for you.' It's a sad song, Ehman admits, and one rooted in feelings everyone has lived through.

'I can't tell you that it's about a specific personal experience, but we've all been through break-ups, so the lyrics and emotions are definitely real and from the heart,' he says.

Most of the lyrics have stayed true to his original draft, with one crucial change in the second line. 'I had originally written 'Life is a video game; you lose when you play' which I thought was pretty cool. But...as time went by that line became 'Love is a gambler's game; you lose when you play.' Now that was the line the song needed to really hit home,' Ehman says. 'Love is absolutely a 'Gamble' when you step into a relationship. Somehow, you just know when you've hit the mark on a lyric!'

About '#1 on Jupiter'

'Without You' is the only new song on '#1 on Jupiter.' The rest of the album gathers 11 singles he has released to radio and streaming over nearly a decade, none of which has appeared on an album until now. It runs from 'Drop It on You,' first released in 2016, to last year's 'The Tear.' It also includes 'Say You Are,' his duet with fellow Saskatchewan artist Amanda Hagel, which climbed into the 70s on the Canadian country singles chart. All 12 songs are his own.

So why Jupiter? 'Well, it's quite simple, if you can't actually be No. 1 on Earth, you might as well shoot for No. 1 somewhere in the stars, so why not Jupiter,' he laughs. 'Just look at the headline from the Galaxy Times on the album cover. It says I'm No. 1 on Jupiter, and who can argue with that!'

Ehman, originally from Craik, Saskatchewan, wears his independence proudly. He writes and records his own songs and has built his career through hard work and determination. 'Just let me dream of being '#1 on Jupiter' ...please!' he says.

He's also pressing a short run of the album on CD. 'I guess I'm still a little old school in wanting to have my music on something that I can hold in my hands and as well, hand it to someone who feels the same way I do,' he says. 'It kind of makes it feel more real to me. And hey, you never know, maybe someday all that music online will magically disappear and leave us with only the music in our hands to remind us of what we created. So, you better get a copy!!'

For all its sadness, he hopes 'Without You' lands as a comfort. 'Everyone has been through some kind of heartbreak or lost love and have had to deal with the sadness and sorrow that occurs,' Ehman says. 'So, in one way or another I hope the listeners find something in this song that they can relate to and find comfort in the lyrics and music.' And just like the song itself, he's saved the most important words for the very end.







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