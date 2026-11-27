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Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Tiësto revisits one of dance music's most beloved records, reimagining Reflekt's iconic 'Need To Feel Loved' featuring Delline Bass, with the new single arriving Friday 27th November via Altra Moda Music and Musical Freedom.

A defining dance record finds a new chapter as Tiësto puts his own spin on Reflekt's 'Need To Feel Loved'. Built around the song's unmistakable emotional pull, this new version brings the beloved classic to a fresh generation of dancefloors.

English electronic duo Reflekt made their mark on the scene when they released 'Need To Feel Loved', featuring Defline Bass in 2005. The debut single became a UK Top 20 hit and No. 1 on the UK Dance Chart, the record became an enduring club classic, later finding a new generation of fans through its iconic remix and inclusion in cult film It's All Gone Pete Tong.

At the heart of the original is a vocal and melody that invites listeners to let go and feel the moment. Tiësto's version carries that spirit into his sets, where it has become an ultimate eyes-closed moment: a chance to step away from the rush, connect with the music, and surrender to the feeling.

The track made a particular impression during Tiësto's sets at UNVRS Ibiza, where it became one of the highlights at sunrise. As the night gave way to morning, 'Need To Feel Loved' offered a moment of release and reflection: proof that even on the biggest dancefloor, a song can make everything feel personal.

One of electronic music's most influential and enduring figures, Tiësto has achieved global success with multi-platinum hits, billions of streams and headline performances at some of the world's biggest festivals and venues. From his pioneering trance roots to his chart-topping crossover anthems, he has shaped the sound of dance music for more than two decades and continues to push the genre forward, bringing his unmistakable sound to a new era of renewed global interest in Trance.

The release brings together Altra Moda Music and Musical Freedom in a co-release that connects a timeless dance classic with one of electronic music's most influential artists. Tiësto's reimagining honours the emotional character that made 'Need To Feel Loved' resonate, while giving it a renewed place in the present-day club experience.

'Need To Feel Loved' by Tiësto & Reflekt feat. Delline Bass is out 27 November 2026 via Altra Moda Music / Musical Freedom.

Pre-save 'Need To Feel Loved' here.

Follow Tiësto on SoundCloud.

Tour Dates

Nov 21, 2026 – Omnia Nightclub, Las Vegas, NV, United States

Nov 27, 2026 – Plaza De La Mexicanidad, Ciudad Juárez, Mexico

Nov 28, 2026 – Dreamstate Vancouver, Vancouver, Canada

Dec 11, 2026 – The Warehouse Project, Manchester, United Kingdom

Dec 12, 2026 – Blackstone Street Warehouse, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Dec 13, 2026 – GASWRX, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Dec 20, 2026 – EDC Thailand, Phuket, Thailand

Dec 29 2026 – Marquee, Singapore

Dec 30, 2026 – Lights All Night, Dallas, TX, United States

Dec 31, 2026 – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV, United States

Feb 06, 2027 – Dreamstate Sydney, Sydney, Australia

Feb 07, 2027 – Dreamstate Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

Jun 19, 2027 – Legia Stadium, Warsaw, Poland (Sold Out)





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