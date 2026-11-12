Tiffany Day to Tour North America and Asia in Spring 2027, Perform at Coachella April 10 & 17

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Following a breakthrough year, Tiffany Day announces new Asia and North American tour dates for spring 2027, marking the next major chapter in her rise. The announcement follows a series of cryptic teasers appearing across cities around the world, sparking curiosity and conversation among fans on social media.

The newly announced dates will see Day performing in Seoul, South Korea, on February 3 and Tokyo, Japan, on February 5, before bringing her live show across North America beginning March 4 in Austin, Texas. The North American run will make stops in Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Washington, DC, Charlotte, Toronto, Montréal, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Columbus, Minneapolis, and Denver. In addition to her headline dates, Day is set to make her debut at Ultra Music Festival in Miami this March, where she'll perform a special back-to-back set with Alison Wonderland. She'll also take the stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 10 and 17.

Tickets for Tiffany Day's Spring 2027 North American tour will be available through an artist presale beginning Tuesday, November 17 at 10:00 AM local time, running through Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 PM local time. Additional local presales will take place Wednesday, November 18 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM local time, with the general on-sale beginning Thursday, November 19 at 10:00 AM local time.

For Tokyo, tickets will be available through a presale on Tuesday, November 17 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM local time, followed by the general on-sale beginning at 11:00 AM local time. Tickets for Seoul will go on sale Tuesday, November 17 at 12:00 PM KST.

Following sold-out headline performances across North America and a run of shows alongside glaive, Day is set to embark on a sold-out European/U.K. HALO headline tour beginning November 23. She'll then head to Asia for newly announced headline shows in Seoul and Tokyo in early February, before continuing to Australia and New Zealand for a series of sold-out performances, including appearances at Laneway Festival. Her 2027 touring schedule will also include her debut at Ultra Music Festival alongside Alison Wonderland and two performances at Coachella. For tickets and additional information, visit www.tiffdidwhat.com/tour.

Coinciding with the tour announcement, Tiffany Day also unveils a new official live video for 'PRETTY4U,' a track from her album HALO. Filmed at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, New York, during Day's three-night residency at the venue, the video captures the energy and connection between Day and her fans. Directed by Ally Wei, the performance offers an up-close look at the live show she'll bring to stages across North America next spring.

2026 has been a whirlwind year for Tiffany Day. Following the release of her independently released project HALO, Day has earned recognition from The New York Times, NPR, The Guardian, Los Angeles Times, The FADER, and more, while selling out headline shows and building a global following. HALO pairs explosive production and infectious melodies with unfiltered reflections on ambition, anxiety, vulnerability and the complexities of coming of age in the digital era.

Most recently, Day joined forces with glaive for their collaborative single 'MEANT TO BE,' accompanied by an official music video directed by John Kim. The track pairs Day's emotionally charged songwriting and electronic sound with glaive's distinctive musical sensibilities.

Having spent years independently developing her sound, building her audience and navigating the music industry, Day's success with HALO represents an artistic breakthrough. With new Asia and North American tour dates on the horizon, appearances at Coachella and Ultra Music Festival, and the release of her new 'PRETTY4U' live video, Tiffany Day is poised for another defining year. More news is to come.

HALO Tracklist

EVERYTHING I'VE EVER WANTED

DOIT4ME

SAME LA

PRETTY4U

COPYCAT

NO LUCK

BREAKUP

TELL ME WHAT I DID

START OVER

LOOK UP

AMERICAN GIRL

FAREWELL TOLEDO

IT'S NOT LIKE THAT ANYMORE

02/03/27 – Seoul, South Korea – Musinsa Garage

02/05/27 – Tokyo, Japan – Circus Tokyo

02/12/27 – Sydney, NSW, Australia – Laneway Festival**

02/13/27 – Brisbane, QLD, Australia – Laneway Festival**

02/15/27 – Sydney, NSW, Australia – The Metro Theatre – SOLD OUT

02/16/27 – Perth, WA, Australia – The Rechabite – SOLD OUT

02/18/27 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia – 170 Russell – SOLD OUT

02/19/27 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia – Laneway Festival

02/21/27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Laneway Festival*

**Festival Performance

12/30/26 – San Diego, CA – Temper Festival (Petco Park)**

03/04/27 – Austin, TX – The Concourse Project

03/06/27 – Dallas, TX – Studio at the Bomb Factory

03/09/27 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

03/10/27 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

03/12/27 – Washington, DC – BERHTA

03/13/27 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

03/18/27 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

03/21/27 – Montréal, QC – Club Soda

03/24/27 – Boston, MA – Royale

03/25/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

03/26/27 - 03/28/27 – Miami, FL – Ultra Music Festival (B2B with Alison Wonderland)**

03/27/27 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

03/30/27 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

04/01/27 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

04/03/27 – Denver, CO – REELWORKS

04/10/27 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival**

04/17/27 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival**

07/30/27 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Festival**

** Festival Performance

11/23/26 – Milan, Italy – Gate Milano – SOLD OUT

11/24/26 – Zürich, Switzerland – Dynamo – SOLD OUT

11/26/26 – Warsaw, Poland – Oczki – SOLD OUT

11/27/26 – Prague, Czech Republic – MeetFactory – SOLD OUT

11/29/26 – Berlin, Germany – Gretchen – SOLD OUT

11/30/26 – Cologne, Germany – Die Kantine – SOLD OUT

12/01/26 – Paris, France – Le Trabendo – SOLD OUT

12/03/26 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kavka Zappa – SOLD OUT

12/04/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg (De Overkant) – SOLD OUT

12/06/26 – London, UK – Electric Brixton – SOLD OUT

12/07/26 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall – SOLD OUT

12/08/26 – Glasgow, UK – The Garage – SOLD OUT

12/10/26 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy – SOLD OUT

12/11/26 – London, UK – EartH – SOLD OUT

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