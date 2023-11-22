Tickets on Sale Now For 'SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING'

Tickets are on sale now* at SeventeenCinemas.com for K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN’s one-of-a-kind live concert event, SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING. The group has also revealed a new ticketing shoutout as well as a one inviting audiences to join the live viewing experience.

Broadcast from Japan’s Fukuoka PayPay Dome, SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING, spotlights the hit-makers in their largest-scale dome tour since their debut. No matter their location worldwide, fans can gather to be part of this global celebration with SEVENTEEN and be captivated by the group’s electrifying blend of dynamic performances, enchanting melodies, boundless energy, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

On the 'FOLLOW' tour, audiences can anticipate being swept away on an exhilarating journey filled with explosive energy and an unmatched level of passion. The K-pop icons also showcase their versatility with special unit performances by the Vocal Unit (WOOZI, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, DK, SEUNGKWAN), Performance Unit (HOSHI, JUN, THE 8, DINO), and Hip-hop Unit (S.COUPS, WONWOO, MINGYU, VERNON), each bringing their unique sound and charisma to the stage.

Through their live show, SEVENTEEN aims to spread positivity, inviting CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s devoted fanbase) to join them on this uplifting journey.

* Note: tickets in Korea will go on sale 2pm KST.




