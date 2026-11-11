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Theo Moss Releases Single "Spinning" Produced by Jay Som, Ahead of Upcoming EP

Moss, a former classical violinist, said the song reflects on wanting to reconnect with someone from her hometown.

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Theo Moss Releases Single

Theo Moss has released the new single 'Spinning,' produced by Melina Mae Cortez Duterte (Jay Som). The track blends raw and honest lyricism with gritty guitars. Moss' upcoming EP is a blend of 90's alternative rock with early 2000's indie pop, expanding and pushing her artistic boundaries.

She shares, 'I made this song about wanting to have the closeness with someone from your hometown that you used to have, but being far from it. I think at some point everyone wishes they could go back to a different time in their life and preserve some things but it's just a part of growth. It's wanting to see someone in the same way that you used to.'

Moss has received acclaim from the likes of CLASH, The Line of Best Fit and more. Her music has received adds on acclaimed Spotify playlists including Fresh Finds.

Moss is on her second EP, and finding a new world for her music to exist in. Immersed in classical music, she spent over 12 years studying violin. However, the confines of the classical environment eventually felt restrictive to her creativity.

The single 'Spinning' is the first glimpse of what's to come from her.

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