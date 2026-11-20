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Stockholm post-punk trio THEN COMES SILENCE today release 'Requiem Ballroom,' their eighth album, via Metropolis Records. The album is highlighted by focus track 'Witches and Demons' and follows the singles 'Judgement Day,' 'Remaker Redeemer,' and 'Bye Bye Land.' Split into two halves – Requiem and Ballroom – the 12 tracks explore the opposing forces of darkness and light, death and rebirth, farewell and resurrection.

Jon Bordon and Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica) each mix one side, mastered by Svante Forsbäck (Ville Valo, Rammstein, The Rasmus, Apocalyptica).

The trio of vocalist-bassist Alex Svenson, drummer Jonas Fransson and guitarist Hugo Zombie is popular on the international goth, post-punk and darkwave scene. Svenson says the album plays with the idea of polarisation, inviting listeners to choose their side: Team Requiem or Team Ballroom. In January, Then Comes Silence will tour alongside Agent Side Grinder, hitting several European countries.

About the Album

'Requiem Ballroom' is a 12-track collection described as a musical diptych—a single album, split into two distinct halves that stand in dialogue with one another to form one complete artistic vision. Two halves. One soul. Two panels forming a single work. Between them there is no middle ground. Everything exists in contrast. Only opposites. Light or darkness, red or blue, black or white and right or left.

The listener is invited to choose a side in this duality. The first door opens onto a funeral. Candles flicker in the darkness as the procession moves forward. It invites you to witness the symbolic death of something familiar. As the eighth album by Then Comes Silence, it raises questions about closure and farewell. Is this the final bow?

But every ending conceals the seed of a beginning. Turn the record and the darkness cracks. Morning breaks through. It opens the curtains to a resurrection. What decayed in Requiem blossoms in Ballroom. The shadows retreat and light floods the room.

In that sense, 'Requiem Ballroom' is not just an album, but a dialogue between opposing forces. It is a game, an experiment, and it's bloody serious. A farewell and a resurrection unfolding simultaneously. Two faces staring at each other across the void. The question remains… Are you Team Requiem or Team Ballroom?

Produced by Alex Svenson, the 'Ballroom' half of the album was mixed by Jon Bordon (Nicole Sabouné, Melody Club, The Exploding Boy) and the 'Requiem' half was mixed by Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies). Svante Forsbäck / Chartmakers (Rammstein, Amaranthe, Ville Valo, The Rasmus, Apocalyptica) assumed mastering duties.

'Since the album is divided into two halves, it's important to give each part its own sound. It carries it's own identity and the context is somewhat varied. That's why we have two mixing producers, Tom van Heesch and Jon Bordon, each of whom take care of one half. This album, 'Requiem Ballroom', is simultaneously a game, a social experiment playing with polarization. You pick one team. You can't have both sides. Choose Requiem or Ballroom,' explains Alex Svenson.

The Singles

Earlier the band shared three singles. 'Judgement Day' embraces the thrill of living without regrets – like a final celebration before the inevitable reckoning.

'Remaker Redeemer,' with a film by Damon Zurawski of Future Legends Films, descends into the space between death and rebirth, where the final journey becomes a passage toward transformation, renewal and the possibility of another world.

And 'Bye Bye Land,' inspired by the emotional toll of seeing someone close endure profound personal struggles, explores the importance of compassion, the bonds that keep us connected, and the possibility of rediscovering hope even in the darkest moments. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the release of 'Bye Bye Land.'

About the Band

A tightly focused trio since 2022, Then Comes Silence was formed in 2012 by vocalist-bassist Alex Svenson. Drummer Jonas Fransson and guitarist Hugo Zombie round out the band in its most direct, powerful and uncompromising form. One of the leading names on today's goth, post-punk and darkwave scene, they are driven by a fascination with horror, the occult and the raw intensity of underground music, having forged a distinctive sound and a devoted international following.

With the German post-punk scene their second home, Then Comes Silence has toured relentlessly for years. Continually expanding their geographic reach, they have cemented their reputation as one of the scene's hardest working bands. With several releases through Metropolis Records, they have further strengthening their international presence. Their impending eighth album follows 'Trickery' (2024) and 'Hunger' (2022), jointly released by Metropolis and Nexilis Records / Schubert Music.

With dark atmospheres, driving rhythms, razor-sharp hooks and explosive performances, Then Comes Silence continue to push forward. Having earned their place at the forefront of the modern gothic rock and post-punk movement, they are a vital contemporary live act with frequent touring across North America, Latin America and Europe.

Then Comes Silence have shared the stage with acts such as The Fields of the Nephilim, Clan of Xymox, The Chameleons, A Place To Bury Strangers, Pink Turns Blue and The Bellwether Syndicate, while appearing at many of Europe's premier alternative festivals, including M'era Luna, Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Amphi Festival, Castle Party, Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival and W-Festival.

'Comments are often made about why we release music so frequently and consistently. Well, we don't know where the energy comes from, but one thing is certain. If it wouldn't be for the fans and followers that we have, we wouldn't have come this far,' says Alex Svenson.

'Awards and trophies don't really exist in this genre. Not in the recent years, that's for sure. What truly matters is the connection between a band and its audience. The greatest honor we've ever received is the support of the people who come to our shows and keep this music alive. We do it for them as much as we do it for ourselves.'

'Requiem Ballroom' is now available everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. It will also be released on vinyl and CD. Then Comes Silence have also announced a January 2027 tour with Metropolis Records label-mates Agent Side Grinder, which will bring them to multiple cities in Germany, France, Belgium and Denmark. Tickets can be obtained at https://linktr.ee/tcsontour.

Album Credits

Lyrics & Music written by Alex Svenson

Alex Svenson - vocals, bass and synthezisers

Jonas Fransson - drums

Hugo Zombie - guitars

Johan Lange (Agent Side Grinder) - synthesizer on Track 12

Produced by Alex Svenson

Recorded by Jörgen Wall and Tom van Heesch

'Ballroom' half mixed by Jon Bordon

'Requiem' half mixed by Tom van Heesch

Mastered by Svante Forsbäck

Cover artwork by D.K. Griftegaard & Jonas Fransson

Released by Metropolis Records

Album UPC: 782388147262

Videos by Damon Zurawski at Future Legends Films

Tracklist

01 Lay

02 Dance On The Edge of The Grave

03 Bye Bye Land

04 Judgement Day

05 Lacrimosa

06 Hear The Silence

07 Remaker Redeemer

08 Witches And Demons

09 Delete Me

10 No Stranger

11 Black Magic Chiildren

12 The Future Has A Silver Lining

January 8th - Hamburg, Germany

January 9th - Detmold, Germany

January 10th - Oberhausen, Germany

January 12th - Chambery, France

January 13th - Liège, Belgium

January 14th - Hanover, Germany

January 15th - Aarhus, Denmark

January 16th - Copenhagen, Denmark

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