Thelma & James to Release Debut Album WHIPLASH in January

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Award-winning duo Thelma & James have announced their debut album WHIPLASH, arriving January 29. The first full-length offering from the married pair follows an impromptu first-in-a-decade co-write ('Happy Ever After You') that led to seven award nominations and performances in football stadiums in under two years. Grammy.com characterized the duo as 'an accidental, only-in-Nashville anomaly.'

'Two years ago, this Christmas, we ended up writing a song that changed everything,' shares Thelma & James. 'It had been almost a decade since we've written together. We weren't trying to start a band, we were just writing a song, just kind of doing what we love. The coolest part has been watching these songs find their way to listeners and getting to do this with the person you already share your entire life with has been very special.'

The album includes breakout smash 'Happy Ever After You' and songs like 'If You Ain't In Love By Now' and 'The Way That It Wasn't.' New songs such as 'About Time' and 'Let Me Remind You' are also featured. The married duo co-wrote each of the songs, outside of a reimagined GREASE cover, 'You're The One That I Want,' and welcomed collaborators including Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Josh Osborne and more. The album is available to pre-save here.

Their live performance of 'Alternate Ending' at the CCMAs:

Thelma & James also logged their first-ever tour run as a duo supporting Luke Combs' stadium My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. Born from the quiet moments in their home studio, they took their catalog of songs on the road to football stadiums. For more information, visit thelmaandjames.com.

Whiplash Tracklist

I Can't Stop Thinking About You (Intro) (MacKenzie Porter, Jake Etheridge, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds)

Whiplash (MacKenzie Porter, Jake Etheridge, Ruston Kelly)

Happy Ever After You (MacKenzie Porter, Jake Etheridge)

Alternate Ending (Mags Duval, Jake Etheridge, Josh Jenkins, MacKenzie Porter)

Good By Now (MacKenzie Porter, Jake Etheridge, Casey Brown, Parker Welling)

About Time (MacKenzie Porter, Jake Etheridge, Mags Duval, Josh Jenkins)

Home In Your Broken Heart (Jake Etheridge, MacKenzie Porter, Cary Barlowe, Hillary Lindsey)

Drink Responsibly (MacKenzie Porter, Jake Etheridge, Josh Kear)

You're the One That I Want (John Farrar)

First Love (Jake Etheridge, Lauren Hungate, MacKenzie Porter)

shole (MacKenzie Porter, Jake Etheridge, Louis Johnson, Hank Compton)

If You Ain't In Love By Now (Jake Etheridge, Pete Good, Josh Osborne, MacKenzie Porter)

Let Me Remind You (MacKenzie Porter, Jake Etheridge, Joey Hendricks)

Chainsmokin Memories (Jake Etheridge, Jordan Minton, MacKenzie Porter, Jordan Reynolds, Parker Welling)

The Way That It Wasn't (MacKenzie Porter, Jordan Critz, Jake Etheridge, Josh Jenkins)

Canaries in a Coal Mine (Jake Etheridge, Josh Osborne, MacKenzie Porter, Scott Stepakoff)

Produced by Lonas.

About Thelma & James

Thelma & James turned an unexpected musical partnership into one of country music's most talked-about new acts. Formed by married Nashville-based singer-songwriters MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge, the duo features heavyweight songwriting collaborators on WHIPLASH including Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Josh Osborne and more. They recently won Alternative Country Album of the Year for their EP Starting Over and Video of the Year for 'Parking Lot Prayers' at the 2026 CCMA Awards. This year they earned their first ACM and CMA Award nominations and wrapped their first stadium tour with Luke Combs. The pair signed to Big Loud Records in 2025.

Photo Credit: Bree Fish









Photo Credit: Bree Fish

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