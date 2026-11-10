The Wood Brothers Announce Live Album ROLLIN' ON, Final 2026 Shows Begin in Charlottesville

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Two decades into crafting one of the most distinctive bodies of work in modern American roots music, The Wood Brothers dive headfirst into their 21st year with their latest album, Rollin' On, a ten-track collection of live recordings captured between 2024 and 2026, set for release January 29 via Honey Jar Records.

Arriving alongside the album announcement is the first single, a supercharged rendition of Tom Petty's 'You Wreck Me,' recorded at Revolution Hall in Portland, OR, on March 7, 2024, featuring Steve Berlin of Los Lobos sitting in on saxophone.

Revered as prolific songwriters with a restless dedication to reinventing themselves in the studio, the band shifts direction for this latest album to focus on an equally committed pursuit: hitting the road on tour, bringing their music directly to the people. Performing upwards of 80 shows a year, The Wood Brothers' repertoire evolves from night to night, with different set lists, reimagined song arrangements, and an empathic devotion to human connection.

'We feel a deep resonance to the music, the audience and each other. Our intention is for it to feel effortless and healing,' says Chris Wood. 'Oliver and I never went to church growing up, but on a good night, it feels like what I imagine an inspired church service should feel like. Connection, hope, community, and hints of some kind of mystery we can't quite make sense of.'

Rollin' On is produced by honorary brother Jano Rix, who for years kept detailed notes on standout shows. Alongside Oliver and Chris Wood, he listened back to countless recordings before selecting the songs presented.

'We've been recording shows for years. If I or anyone in the band or crew thought a performance was special, I'd make a note of it,' says Rix. 'Initially, I was hoping to narrow it down to one show, or a two-nighter at the same venue, but we found too many interesting performances, so it became a compilation. In the end, we settled on not the most perfect performances, but the ones that felt most alive to us.'

Highlights include longtime fan favorite 'Sing About It,' from the band's classic 2013 recording The Muse; a rendition of 'Spirit' that encompasses Oliver Wood's gospel-infused country-blues essence; and two additional songs featuring Steve Berlin on saxophone: the raucous and funky 'Little Blue,' and 'I Got Loaded,' a perennial in The Wood Brothers' set lists that Oliver and Chris discovered through Los Lobos' cover. Of course, no Wood Brothers show would be complete without 'Luckiest Man,' the version closing out the album captures that moment every night when the band and their beloved fans harmonize together.

As life in the 21st century becomes ever more harrowing, one thing to count on is The Wood Brothers rollin' on, town to town, night by night, lifting spirits and inspiring the good people to sing about it.

'Rollin' On is about survival and perseverance,' Chris Wood concludes. 'If we just keep putting one foot in front of the other, something good will happen.'

To that end, The Wood Brothers will close out 2026 with 18 shows across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Northeast in November and December before getting right back to work in 2027 with 17 shows beginning in February in the Southeast and continuing through March in the Northeast.

Rollin' On is available now to pre-order and pre-save on Vinyl, CD and Digital formats here.

Tracklist

1. Little Blue

2. Spirit

3. Rollin' On

4. Pilgrim

5. Between the Beats

6. Where My Baby Might Be

7. I Got Loaded

8. You Wreck Me

9. Sing About It

10. Luckiest Man

Tour Dates

11/11 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater *

11/12 - Rocky Mount, VA - The Harvester Performance Center *

11/13 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall *

11/14 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre *

11/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom *

11/17 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom *

11/18 - Wausau, WI - Grand Theater *

11/19 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House *

11/20 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center *

11/21 - Evanston, IL - Cahn Auditorium *

12/03 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center

12/04 - Cranston, RI - The Historic Park Theatre ^

12/05 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse ^

12/06 - Newton, NJ - The Newton Theatre ^

12/08 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater ^

12/09 - Phoenixville, PA - The Colonial Theatre ^

12/10 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere ^

12/11 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere ^

2/4 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall

2/5 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

2/6 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

2/7 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

2/9 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

2/10 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage

2/11 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

2/12 - Greenville, SC - Coach Music Factory

2/13 - Greensboro, NC - The Pyrle

3/6 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

3/7 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall Hartford

3/9 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

3/10 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

3/11 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

3/13 - Rome, NY - Capitol Theatre

* w/ Amelia Day

^ w/ Tyler Ramsey

Photo Credit: Parker Pfister



Photo Credit: Parker Pfister

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