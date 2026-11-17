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Susan G. Komen, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced the third annual Band As One Nashville, a Concert for the Cure, featuring Grammy-nominated powerhouse duo The War and Treaty at the iconic Ryman Auditorium. The signature fundraising event will bring together a star-studded lineup of musical artists and special guests for an evening of music, storytelling and shared purpose in support of people impacted by breast cancer. The War and Treaty will headline the event alongside musical friends, with proceeds from ticket sales supporting Komen's work across research, patient care, education and advocacy.

For Tanya and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty, taking the stage for this event is about more than performing. It is an opportunity to support a cause close to their hearts and stand alongside a community touched by breast cancer.

'We are so excited to headline an event that advocates for the breast cancer community,' said Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty. 'Breast cancer is a cause that is very near and dear to our hearts. We are honored to perform at the third annual Band As One Nashville, a Concert for the Cure, to support survivors and Komen's mission.'

The need to act has never been more urgent. In the U.S., more than 42,000 women and more than 500 men are expected to die from the disease this year – about one person every 12 minutes. Nearly 170,000 people in the U.S. are living with metastatic breast cancer, which is incurable. Yet there is reason for hope. Some experts estimate that up to one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with equitable access to modern treatments. Ensuring everyone can benefit from these advances is critical to ending deaths from the disease.

Susan G. Komen President and CEO Amber Guild added, 'We are thrilled to have The War and Treaty grace the Ryman stage for our third event in Nashville. Having experienced my own breast cancer journey, I know firsthand how important hope, community, and support are for people facing this disease. Music has a unique way of bringing us together. It carries the memories of those we love, those we've lost, and those we're still fighting for. That's what makes a night like this so meaningful. It's about turning that connection into hope and hope into action. Every dollar raised helps advance Komen's work and brings us closer to a future where no one dies from breast cancer.'

Band As One brings Komen's mission to life, uniting artists and the community around a shared commitment to ending deaths from breast cancer. It gives the Nashville community and beyond an opportunity to turn a shared love of music into meaningful support for the millions of people whose lives are touched by the disease. At a time when the need is great and the potential to make a difference is within reach, this is an opportunity to come together, take action and help move us closer to a future where no one dies from breast cancer.

That progress is what Komen works toward every day. It is the only organization that surrounds the entire disease — bringing research, patient care, education and advocacy together to end deaths from breast cancer. Komen has invested more than $1.1 billion in breast cancer research, contributed to the development of 31 of the last 32 FDA-approved breast cancer treatments over the past 30 years and helped reduce the breast cancer death rate in the U.S. by 44% since 1989. It has also invested approximately $2.7 billion in patient support, community health and advocacy programs worldwide, working to break down the financial, social and systemic barriers that stand between people and lifesaving care.

Sponsors for the event include Presenting Sponsor Patricia Nash, VIP Pre-Party Sponsor Southwest Airlines, and Opening Act Sponsors Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and Keystone Financial Resources. Jennie Smythe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of award-winning Girilla Marketing, and Erika Hamilton M.D. FASCO, Chief Development Officer at Late Phase, and Director of Breast Cancer Research at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will serve as the event co-chairs.

Tickets are on sale through AXS. To buy tickets for the 3rd Annual Band As One Nashville, a Concert for the Cure, and for complete details, visit www.komen.org/baonashville or https://www.komen.org/how-to-help/band-as-one/.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working toward a future where no one dies from breast cancer. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. The organization advocates for patients, drives research breakthroughs, improves access to high-quality care, offers direct patient support and empowers people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN.

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