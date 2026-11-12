The Umbrellas Share New Single "Tomorrow" Ahead of Fall 2026 Tour with Wishy

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San Francisco's The Umbrellas are back with a new single to celebrate their upcoming tour with kindred spirits Wishy. 'Tomorrow' might be the most musically ambitious Umbrellas track to date, a lilting jangler with roots in the early 80s DIY Sound of Young Scotland. The lyrics explore topics of presence, belonging, and our ever-fleeting time on earth, but the lovely tune keeps things light and optimistic. It's marvelous to have them back, and be sure to look for more new Umbrellas in the new year!

'Tomorrow' is released through Slumberland Records, with a street date of Nov. 12, 2026. The single can be streamed or bought at https://slumberlandrecs.lnk.to/tomorrow.

The Umbrellas Are

Morgan Alice - guitars, vocals

Keith Frerichs - Drums, percussion, vocals

Nick Oka - Bass

Matthew Ferrara - Guitars, keyboards, percussion, vocals

Tour Dates

All dates supporting Wishy

11/29/26 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

12/1/26 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

12/2/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

12/5/26 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

12/6/26 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

12/8/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

12/10/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room

12/12/26 - Tuscon, AZ - Hotel Congress

The Umbrellas Links

Instagram

Bandcamp

Slumberland Records







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