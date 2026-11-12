My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
The Umbrellas Share New Single "Tomorrow" Ahead of Fall 2026 Tour with Wishy
The San Francisco band's track draws on early 1980s DIY sounds from Young Scotland, with a Slumberland Records release set for November 12.
San Francisco's The Umbrellas are back with a new single to celebrate their upcoming tour with kindred spirits Wishy. 'Tomorrow' might be the most musically ambitious Umbrellas track to date, a lilting jangler with roots in the early 80s DIY Sound of Young Scotland. The lyrics explore topics of presence, belonging, and our ever-fleeting time on earth, but the lovely tune keeps things light and optimistic. It's marvelous to have them back, and be sure to look for more new Umbrellas in the new year!
'Tomorrow' is released through Slumberland Records, with a street date of Nov. 12, 2026. The single can be streamed or bought at https://slumberlandrecs.lnk.to/tomorrow.
The Umbrellas Are
Morgan Alice - guitars, vocals
Keith Frerichs - Drums, percussion, vocals
Nick Oka - Bass
Matthew Ferrara - Guitars, keyboards, percussion, vocals
Tour Dates
All dates supporting Wishy
11/29/26 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
12/1/26 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
12/2/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
12/5/26 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
12/6/26 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
12/8/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
12/10/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room
12/12/26 - Tuscon, AZ - Hotel Congress
The Umbrellas Links
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