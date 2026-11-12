 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

The Umbrellas Share New Single "Tomorrow" Ahead of Fall 2026 Tour with Wishy

The San Francisco band's track draws on early 1980s DIY sounds from Young Scotland, with a Slumberland Records release set for November 12.

By:
The Umbrellas Share New Single

San Francisco's The Umbrellas are back with a new single to celebrate their upcoming tour with kindred spirits Wishy. 'Tomorrow' might be the most musically ambitious Umbrellas track to date, a lilting jangler with roots in the early 80s DIY Sound of Young Scotland. The lyrics explore topics of presence, belonging, and our ever-fleeting time on earth, but the lovely tune keeps things light and optimistic. It's marvelous to have them back, and be sure to look for more new Umbrellas in the new year!

'Tomorrow' is released through Slumberland Records, with a street date of Nov. 12, 2026. The single can be streamed or bought at https://slumberlandrecs.lnk.to/tomorrow.

The Umbrellas Are

Morgan Alice - guitars, vocals

Keith Frerichs - Drums, percussion, vocals

Nick Oka - Bass

Matthew Ferrara - Guitars, keyboards, percussion, vocals

Tour Dates

All dates supporting Wishy

11/29/26 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

12/1/26 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

12/2/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

12/5/26 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

12/6/26 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

12/8/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

12/10/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room

12/12/26 - Tuscon, AZ - Hotel Congress

The Umbrellas Links

Instagram

Bandcamp

Slumberland Records

The Umbrellas Share New Single

The Umbrellas Share New Single

Recent Articles
The Strokes Unveil Lonely In The Future Music Video With Spitting Image Puppets, Make Fifth SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Appearance
The Strokes Unveil Lonely In The Future Music Video With Spitting Image Puppets, Make Fifth SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Appearance
11/8/2026
JERRY JOSEPH AND THE JACKMORMONS Release 'King Baby' Single
JERRY JOSEPH AND THE JACKMORMONS Release 'King Baby' Single
10/30/2026
Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson & More Nominated for 2026 Hollywood Music in Media Awards
Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson & More Nominated for 2026 Hollywood Music in Media Awards
11/2/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts