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The Official Dolly Shop, a retail experience celebrating Dolly Parton's unmistakable style and legacy, is coming to Las Vegas this holiday season. Opening Dec. 3 at Caesars Palace, The Dolly Shop will make its Las Vegas debut during Cowboy Christmas, creating a new shopping destination for visitors traveling to the city.

Located at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, The Dolly Shop will welcome visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 14, 2027, a playful nod to Dolly's beloved song '9 to 5.' The Dolly Shop experience will span multiple locations throughout Caesars Palace, including The Colosseum Boutique, a merchandise trailer on the Roman Plaza, located adjacent to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, and The Colosseum Main Entrance, which will feature Cup of Ambition Coffee. The merchandise trailer will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m., offering visitors extended evening hours. Together, these venues will give guests multiple ways to shop official Dolly merchandise and enjoy a cup of coffee while visiting Las Vegas. Locations will welcome visitors through Feb. 14, 2027, with select operating days and hours varying by location.

Visitors can expect a curated assortment of merchandise inspired by Dolly's iconic fashion, music and remarkable career, including exclusive Las Vegas-inspired pieces, apparel, accessories and keepsakes.

The opening coincides with Cowboy Christmas, which has welcomed rodeo fans and visitors to Las Vegas annually since 1986 as part of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. With its December debut, The Dolly Shop adds another shopping experience for visitors to enjoy while in Las Vegas, with the opportunity continuing throughout the holiday season and into the new year. For more information, visit dollyparton.com.

ABOUT CAESARS PALACE

Caesars Palace, the iconic Las Vegas Strip resort where every guest is treated like a Caesar, features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the renovated Colosseum Tower and THE VILLAS Caesars Palace, which has earned the prestigious AAA Five Diamond rating. Both Caesars Palace and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace have also received AAA Four Diamond designations. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restaurateur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu restaurants, MICHELIN-starred Restaurant Guy Savoy, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel's first Las Vegas bakery, Stanton Social Italian – a dining concept in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger and Brasserie B Parisian Steakhouse by Bobby Flay. The Celebrity Food Hall features Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay, Tortazo by Rick Bayless, Buddy V's Pizzeria and Mokbar by Esther Choi. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge, Stadia Bar and Caspian's – a cocktail and caviar bar with Clique Hospitality. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub and OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar on Las Vegas Boulevard. The 4,300-seat Colosseum is the most celebrated venue in Las Vegas with an impressive legacy of superstar talent featured in an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime setting. The Colosseum currently spotlights world-class entertainers, including LISA, Cyndi Lauper, Mötley Crüe, Sting, Tim McGRaw and Rod Stewart. Also, the Green Fairy Garden in front of Caesars Palace hosts ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld, an adults-only circus variety show featuring a cocktail of wild and outlandish acts. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com.

Know When To Stop Before You Start. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-522-4700, Caesars License Company, LLC.

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