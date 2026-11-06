The Lumineers to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of CLEOPATRA With Vinyl-Only Expanded Edition

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The Lumineers are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their chart-topping, RIAA 2x Platinum-certified second album, Cleopatra, with a new 2XLP vinyl-only deluxe edition. Cleopatra (10 Year Anniversary) pairs the album with a second disc of nine B-sides and bonus tracks, six of which are available on vinyl for the first time. The edition also features all-new artwork, rare photos, and a personal dedication from co-founders Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites. In their dedication, the pair look back on two decades of songwriting partnership and share stories from this formative era.

Cleopatra (10 Year Anniversary) arrives on standard black 2XLP vinyl and multiple colored vinyl variants via Dualtone Music Group on Friday, November 20. Pre-orders are available now.

Released April 8, 2016, Cleopatra marked a bold new chapter for The Lumineers, building on the momentum of their 4x Platinum-certified breakthrough debut album with something even more cinematic, intimate, and emotionally resonant. Highlighted by such enduring anthems as 'Cleopatra,' 'Angela,' 'Sleep on the Floor,' and the 4x Platinum-certified smash 'Ophelia,' the album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 along with an array of other charts both in the US and around the world.

Cleopatra has continued to captivate fans ever since, earning over 4.2 billion album streams to date, led by 'Ophelia,' their most-streamed song, with more than 1.8 billion worldwide streams and over 264 million views for its official music video. Pairing sweeping melodies with stories of love, loss, longing, and life on the road, Cleopatra catapulted The Lumineers from folk rock success to the global superstars and international stadium touring force they remain to this day.

'In 2012, we felt truly fortunate that our self-titled debut album really put us on the map,' Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites write in the exclusive Cleopatra (10 Year Anniversary) liner notes. 'But four years later, Cleopatra would somehow end up being even more important to us than the first record…Why? Because, in our own way, it proved to us and to the world that the first album was no fluke; we were real-deal songwriters. We still carry that beautiful chip on our shoulders, for all the lean years where nobody seemed to care except for a handful of close friends and family.

'But we're also proud of this record because we wrote it as we always had, as two people in a room, searching not for hits, but for ideas that gave us goosebumps or brought us to tears…and after 10 years, the songs off Cleopatra somehow feel like they get stronger with every year that passes. To those reading this, thank you for listening and connecting with this album and this music. It means the world and we are forever grateful.'

Release Details

THE LUMINEERS CLEOPATRA (10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY) (Dualtone Music Group)

Release Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Tracklist

SIDE A

Sleep On The Floor

Ophelia

Cleopatra

Gun Song

Angela

SIDE B

In The Light

Gale Song

Long Way From Home

Sick In The Head

My Eyes

Patience

SIDE C

Ophelia (with Horns) *

Walls *

Subterranean Homesick Blues *

Boots Of Spanish Leather *

Scotland *

SIDE D

Sailor Song (Moitessier) *

Visions Of China *

For Fra *

Long Way From Home (Live) *

* Bonus Tracks

About The Lumineers

Founded in 2005 by Wesley Schultz (lead vocals, guitar) and Jeremiah Fraites (drums, percussion, piano), The Lumineers have risen to become one of the most successful and influential bands of their generation, blending alternative rock, Americana, and heartfelt storytelling. Over five studio albums and one live LP, including 2025's AUTOMATIC, the band has achieved 24 #1 hits across multiple radio formats, earned over 6 billion streams, sold US equivalent album units in excess of 6.5 million, and built a Spotify following of 17.6 million monthly listeners with a social media reach of 6.5 million.

Their accolades include two GRAMMY Award nominations, five Billboard Music Awards nods, three American Music Award nominations, three Teen Choice Awards nominations, and an iHeartRadio MMVA win for their RIAA Platinum-certified #1 hit, 'Stubborn Love.' Known for their electrifying live performances, The Lumineers have sold out arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across the globe, headlined festivals like Bonnaroo, Glastonbury, and Fuji Rock, and sold millions of tickets worldwide.

Beyond music, The Lumineers are dedicated to driving social impact, championing environmental sustainability, and supporting causes such as human rights, youth mental health, music education, and hunger relief. More than two decades since their arrival, The Lumineers continue to captivate audiences while building a lasting legacy of creativity, advocacy, and impact.







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