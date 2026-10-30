Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
The Haunt Release Sophomore Album GHOST
Produced by John Feldmann and Kevin Thrasher, the album builds on momentum from standout singles including Own Me and Going Under.
Alt-rock sibling duo The Haunt, Anastasia Grace Haunt (vocals) and Maxamillion 'Max' Haunt, have released their highly anticipated sophomore record, Ghost, available today, October 30 via Nettwerk.
This new era of The Haunt builds on the momentum of the band's debut full-length New Addiction, a relentless alt-rock release that confronted depression, anxiety, dead-end relationships, and the pressure-cooker realities of modern life. Produced by John Feldmann and Kevin Thrasher, the album's impact has only continued to grow through standout singles including 'Own Me,' 'Going Under,' 'Bad Omen,' 'Teeth,' 'New Addiction,' and 'Masochistic Lovers' (feat. Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate).
Ghost Tracklisting
1. Ghost
2. Favorite Way to Die
3. Alone On Your Planet
4. Worst Taste in Men
5. Seasonal Depression
6. Until I Die
7. Cocaine
8. Misery Loves Company (I hate you)
9. Psychotic Love
10. Rain Clouds
11. Hate Me
12. Six Feet Underneath
13. Leaving, I'm Done
The Haunt is currently on their headlining fall tour, The Ghost Tour, which kicked off in Orlando, FL on September 18. For a full list of upcoming live shows, visit https://www.thehauntband.com/live.
Florida siblings Anastasia and Maxamillion Haunt have been making music together since childhood, forming their first band in 2015 over a shared love of hard rock, garage rock, and blues influences like Amy Winehouse and The White Stripes. By the time Anastasia was just 12, they were already playing clubs across Florida and soon touring internationally with acts like Palaye Royale. Eventually adopting the name The Haunt to reflect the darker, more visceral edge of their sound, the duo quickly earned acclaim—Kerrang! praised their 'gothic edge, flashes of punk vibrancy and riot grrrl attitude,' while Rock Sound named them a Breakout Artist. Their steady stream of singles and EPs has amassed more than 40 million streams and fueled a rapidly growing global fanbase. Following the release of New Addiction, The Haunt toured extensively, appearing at festivals including Download, Louder Than Life, and Rock for People while selling out shows across the U.S., U.K., and Europe.
The Haunt is Anastasia Grace Haunt (vocals) and Maxamillion 'Max' Haunt (vocals, guitar).
Photo Credit: Ima Leupp
Photo Credit: Ima Leupp
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode