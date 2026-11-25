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Ahead of the 36th edition of The Gothams, taking place live and in person on Monday, November 30 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced the winners of its eighth annual Focus Features Student Short Film Showcase, presented in partnership with the nonprofit organization Decentralized Pictures. The five winning filmmakers are Ana Alpizar, Shile Liu, Nicolás Palacio, Ravia Rasool, and Qinting Wang. The winners will be recognized at the 36th annual Gotham Awards Ceremony in New York City on Monday, November 30, 2026.

Now in its eighth year, the Focus Features Student Short Film Showcase is open to MFA students who have completed a short film in the last three academic years. The showcase provides an incredible and unique commercial entry point into the industry. Each selected filmmaker will receive a cash grant and have the opportunity for their film to be shown on Focus Features' digital streaming platform. Decentralized Pictures will also provide the filmmakers with an opportunity to distribute their films on the DCP+ streaming platform following the Focus Features' digital streaming window.

With the critical support of returning partner Focus Features as well as new partner Decentralized Pictures, The Gotham aims to discover and empower a diverse group of emerging filmmakers as well as foster multi-platform distribution of their work through the annual program.

'The Gotham has always believed that exceptional storytelling knows no borders, and this year's Focus Features & The Gotham Short Films Showcase reflects that vision,' said The Gotham's Executive Director Jeffrey Sharp. 'This year's cohort represents an exciting evolution of the program, bringing together filmmakers whose stories span Cuba, China, Colombia, Pakistan, and beyond. As The Gotham continues to expand its support for creators around the world, we're proud to help elevate these remarkable artists and celebrate the fresh voices shaping the future of filmmaking.'

'One of the most exciting parts of what we do at Focus is discovering new talent. There's something special about finding them early, when they are finding their voice and exploring what only they can do,' said Jason Cassidy, Vice Chairman, Focus Features. 'This year's filmmakers embody that spirit, bringing bold, personal stories and fresh perspectives from around the world to the screen. We're proud to continue our partnership with the great team at The Gotham and to celebrate this exceptional group of burgeoning filmmakers.'

This year's program received projects from 20 graduate film schools, spanning all regions of the United States. This year's five selected films come from five MFA programs across the country – NYU, CalArts, City College of New York, Columbia College Chicago, and Columbia University – and tell stories set in Cuba, China, Colombia, and Pakistan.

A special jury of filmmakers and curators – including Lela Meadow-Conner, Arno Mokros, and Kristin McCracken – selected the five winning filmmakers. Each tells an international story set in Cuba, China (two films), Colombia, or Pakistan. The jury shared the following on the selected films: 'The jury recognizes these five films for their distinct voices and artful use of the short film format. Coming from five different colleges and universities and filmed globally, the films showcase unique and fresh stories that we were excited to see on screen. We're looking forward to these filmmakers' future works.'

The Winners

Norheimsund

Director: Ana Alpizar (NYU)

Bio: Ana Alpizar is a Cuban filmmaker based in New York City. Her short film The Fisherman (2017) premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Her latest short, Norheimsund (2025), premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and was subsequently selected by Sundance, Clermont-Ferrand, Tampere, Palm Springs, and more than eighty other international festivals. Ana's work has been recognised by the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards and the DGA Student Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the BAFTA BBC America Diversity Scholarship and the Princess Grace Award in Film and holds an MFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Logline: A girl's long-distance romance with an older Norwegian man promises to pull her and her mother out of their austere life in Cuba, but her dreams are shaken when she realizes he isn't as idyllic as he seems.

Little Lies Little Crimes

Director: Shile Liu (CalArts)

Bio: Shile Liu is a Chinese filmmaker and moving-image artist based in Los Angeles. Her work moves between narrative cinema, experimental documentary, and video installation, often exploring childhood, family relationships, memory, and the boundaries between reality and imagination. Her short film Cold Water (2021) was selected for the 52nd Tampere Film Festival in Finland and was a semifinalist at the International Moving Film Festival in Mexico. Her experimental documentary 24 (2025) screened at the Milwaukee Underground Film Festival, Golden Ger International Film Festival, and Beijing International Short Film Festival, with additional screenings in New York and Los Angeles. Shile holds an MFA in Film Directing from California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) and a BFA in Broadcasting and Television Directing from East China Normal University.

Logline: During China's one-child-policy era, nine-year-old Jiejie has grown up hiding the existence of her younger sister, Meimei, who was sent at birth to be raised by rural relatives. When five-year-old Meimei returns, she fights to go back to the only home she knows. Jiejie decides to send her back, hoping to reclaim the life she had before.

One Early Morning, the Alligator Swallowed me

Director: Nicolás Palacio (City College of New York)

Bio: A filmmaker from the Colombian Caribbean, his work explores the space between fiction and documentary through visual poetry and cinéma vérité. His MFA thesis film, One Early Morning, the Alligator Swallowed Me, received the Chantal Akerman Student Prize and the National Board of Review Student Grant, and won Best Cinematography and Best Fiction Film at the CityVisions Showcase. The film will have its world premiere in IDFA's Short Documentary Competition. Following his 2020 debut feature, Lemonade, Lemonade, made as his undergraduate thesis film, he is currently in post-production on his second feature, Madera, which received a production award from Colombia's Film Development Fund (FDC). The project was previously presented at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, Berlinale Talents Guadalajara, and the Bogotá Audiovisual Market.

Logline: In the Colombian Caribbean town of Plato, a solitary fisherman drifts through riverside life shaped by the enduring legend of the Alligator Man, binding myth, landscape, and human solitude.

Silence on Set

Director: Ravia Rasool (Columbia College Chicago)

Bio: Ravia Rasool is a Pakistani filmmaker working across writing, directing, producing, and editing. Her work explores identity, morality, and human relationships through intimate, character-driven narratives. Her film Silence on Set, set against the backdrop of the Pakistani Punjabi film industry in the early 1990s, reflects her interest in stories rooted in human complexity and social dynamics. Her work has screened internationally.

Logline: In the mid-1990s, as the Pakistani film industry chases spectacle, a socially conscious director takes on a commercial project under the promise of creative control. As production unfolds, he confronts a system that reshapes his vision, forcing him to navigate the distance between his ideals and the realities of filmmaking.

Her Wedding

Director: Qinting Wang (Columbia)

Bio: Qinting Wang is a writer-director and producer whose creative work spans China and the United States. She holds an MFA in Film from Columbia University School of the Arts. Her short film Her Wedding was selected for the 2026 American Pavilion Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at Cannes. Her earlier film The Weak was selected for the China New Talents program at Interfilm Berlin. She also produced Delay, which won the Sonje Award for Best Asian Short Film at the 2025 Busan International Film Festival. Her films explore intimate human relationships and the social expectations that shape them, often through the perspectives of women.

Logline: On the day of her arranged marriage, a bride reclaims the ceremony meant to contain her.

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing year-round career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The Gotham's programs and initiatives include Gotham Week, Filmmaker Magazine, The Gothams, Gotham EDU, Expanding Communities, the LAIKA x The Gotham Animation Accelerator, and the Genesis House x The Gotham Shorts Fellowship. Gotham EDU programs include the Colgate University Study Group, Industry Immersion at Cannes and the Film and Media Career Development Program.

Winners of the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards will also be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on November 30th.

About the Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators year-round, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its programs and initiatives, which include Gotham Week, Filmmaker Magazine, The Gothams, Gotham EDU, Expanding Communities, the LAIKA x The Gotham Animation Accelerator, and the Genesis House x The Gotham Shorts Fellowship.

About The Gothams

As the earliest honors of their respective seasons, The Gotham Film Awards and The Gotham Television Awards recognize both emerging and established creators and performances. By celebrating bold, original storytelling that influences the cultural landscape, these awards further the mission of The Gotham Film & Media Institute's slate of year-round programming.

About Focus Features

Focus Features is home to visionary filmmakers, bringing bold, original stories to life for audiences through the power of the theatrical experience. Focus' 2026 and beyond slate spans a variety of films for every moviegoer, including Curry Barker's historic, record-breaking Obsession debut that has gone on to become Focus' highest grossing film of all time; Werwulf, continuing the studio's ongoing collaboration with acclaimed horror director Robert Eggers, releasing on Christmas Day; Elsinore from Simon Stone starring Andrew Scott in a deeply emotional and profound performance; Sarah Polley's The Bell Jar starring Billie Eilish in her debut feature role; Brian Helgeland's Outside Man starring Ice Cube and Tommy Lee Jones; Anything But Ghosts, Barker's highly anticipated follow up to Obsession; Nicolas Curcio's debut horror film Play House which was the winner of Fantastic Pitches; Occupant from Josh Giuliano; 42.6, starring Andy Samberg and Annette Bening; Mike Birbiglia's Old Friends New Friends, and more.

About Decentralized Pictures

Decentralized Pictures (DCP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to enable the next generation of independent filmmakers through funding, mentorship, and community-driven discovery. Founded with the support of legendary film studio American Zoetrope, Decentralized Pictures benefits from a network of leading filmmakers and industry professionals who help mentor and support selected projects. Since its launch, DCP has awarded millions in grants and financing award support to independent filmmakers, helping emerging voices gain the resources needed to bring their projects to life.





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