The Fools to Perform at Samuel Slater's Restaurant in December

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Venerable Massachusetts based rock band The Fools return to Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, December 5, 2026 for an evening of great music with a hefty helping of comedy. Tickets are on sale now.

Sometime around 1975, deep in the Home of the Fried Clam — Ipswich, Massachusetts — a fun-loving bunch of guys known as The Rhythm A's morphed into a new band: The Fools. And that's when the madness truly began.

From the start, The Fools' mission was simple: turn an ordinary night out into the most fun anyone had ever had anywhere. Their shows became legendary for over-the-top antics, wild themes, audience pranks, and sheer joyful chaos — all wrapped around seriously great rock and roll.

In 1979, The Fools hit the airwaves with “Psycho Chicken,” an X-rated parody of Talking Heads'“Psycho Killer.” The single exploded on Boston radio, and the band quickly followed it up with another hit, “It's a Night for Beautiful Girls.” EMI Records came calling, signing The Fools and sending them out on a national tour with The Knack. The debut album Sold Out soon followed, recorded in Miami and packed with their signature mix of humor and hooks.

The 1980s brought a storybook rise — massive Boston shows, national tours with Van Halen, TV appearances, European tours, and MTV videos. Their follow-up album Heavy Mental cemented their place in rock history. After parting ways with EMI, The Fools regrouped on Cape Cod to record what became their most successful release, World Dance Party. Fueled by radio hits like “World Dance Party,” “Doo Wah Diddy,” “Life Sucks…Then You Die,” and “She Makes Me Feel Big,” the album became an independent blockbuster, selling hundreds of thousands (or maybe millions — depending which Fool you ask).

Since then, The Fools have kept the party going with relentless touring, MTV airplay, and an unshakable fanbase that spans generations. Today, they're still at it — bringing their trademark spectacle, humor, and heart to every stage they hit.

The Fools have shared the stage with so many bands including The Doobie Brothers, Rush, Jefferson Starship, Blondie, The Knack, Van Halen, Toto, The Plasmatics, The Bangles, Joan Jett, Steppenwolf, The Ramones, Los Lobos, Cheap Trick, Motorhead, Peter Gabriel, The Pointer Sisters, Kate Bush, Billy Squier, Southside Johnny, and countless others.

They've also rocked alongside many of Boston's best, including The J. Geils Band, The Cars, Til Tuesday, The Stompers, The Neighborhoods, Farrenheit, The Del Fuegos, Human Sexual Response, Robin Lane, James Montgomery, The Joe Perry Project, and Private Lightning.

Fifty years later, The Fools remain one of New England's most beloved — and unpredictable — rock 'n' roll institutions.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year-round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch Amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheel, and Indian Ranch Campground. Other upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Comedy Night with Corey Rodrigues & Guests on November 13th, Petty Larceny: A Tribute to the Music of Tom Petty on November 14th, Holiday Custom Swag Workshop from Bemis Farms Nursery on November 18th, Little Lies: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac on November 21st, Affinity: A Tribute to the Music of Journey on November 27th, Comedy Night with Kelly MacFarland & Guests on December 11th, Breakfast with Santa on December 12th, Alter Ego Party Band on December 18th, New Year's Eve with The Flock on December 31st, Viva Las Elvis: Elvis Presley's 92nd Birthday Celebration on January 8th, West On Six on January 16th, The Verge on January 22nd, 2 Tickets To Paradise: The Rock and Roll Game Show on January 23rd, and Retro Floyd: Experience Pink Floyd on January 30th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for The Fools on Saturday, December 5, 2026, are on sale now at samuelslaters.com. Doors open at 7:00 PM; the show starts at 8:00 PM. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA, outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield.

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