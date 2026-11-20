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Forty-five years after the release of their classic hit 'The Land of Make Believe', The Fizz are bringing some festive magic to Christmas with a brand-new single written and produced by legendary British pop hitmaker Mike Stock.

'Vote For Christmas' is released 4 December 2026. It is a feel-good festive earworm, bringing together the warmth of Christmas nostalgia with the group's trademark harmonies and irresistible pop melodies. Written and produced by Mike Stock, the song has all the ingredients of a Christmas favourite, with a catchy, uplifting chorus that's destined to have everyone singing along.

Few groups have left quite the same mark on British pop as Bucks Fizz. From their unforgettable Eurovision victory to a string of era-defining hits, their music has become part of the country's pop soundtrack. More than four decades on, the appeal remains: glorious harmonies, irresistible melodies and the warmth and familiarity of songs that have soundtracked generations. It's a legacy The Fizz continue to build upon, and 'Vote For Christmas' captures that spirit with a generous helping of festive nostalgia.

The new single arrives as the group marks 45 years since the November 1981 release of 'The Land of Make Believe', which went on to top the UK Singles Chart in January 1982 and remains one of their best-loved recordings.

Original members Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston remain at the heart of The Fizz, now joined by Matthew Pateman and Nikk Mager. Together, they continue to record and perform, building on the musical legacy that first made them household names.

Mike Stock says: 'The world's a bit of a mess. If it's a choice between the News and Christmas, I'm not even thinking about it. I would Vote For Christmas, every time.'

The Fizz added, 'We're absolutely thrilled to be bringing you some Christmas magic this year! We've loved creating our brand-new Christmas single and can't wait for you all to hear it. There's something very special about releasing music at this time of year, and we hope it brings a little sparkle, joy and festive spirit to everyone who listens. We can't wait to share it with you! In the words of the great Mike Stock, it's Buble meets Carey!'

The new single continues The Fizz's long-standing creative partnership with Mike Stock, one of Britain's most successful and influential pop songwriters and producers. As one third of the legendary Stock Aitken Waterman hit factory, he helped define the sound of a generation, with the trio selling an estimated 200 million records worldwide, achieving more than 100 UK Top 40 hits and 13 No. 1 singles, and winning nine Ivor Novello Awards, including three consecutive Songwriter of the Year honours, alongside a BRIT Award for Best British Producer. From Kylie Minogue and Rick Astley to Bananarama, Jason Donovan and Donna Summer, their hits have become part of the fabric of popular culture. Stock's enduring partnership with The Fizz has produced four studio albums and their recent single 'A Crazy Shot In The Dark'.

The CD single can be pre-ordered via Townsend Music.

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