Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
The Chin Chins to Release Debut Album HELLCAT
The genre-defying band features Tré Cool of Green Day on drums and will support Stray Cats and The Interrupters on upcoming tours.
Genre-defying band The Chin Chins announced their forthcoming debut album Hellcat, releasing independently on November 6. Along with the announcement, the band has released the title track, a defiant, rollicking anthem from frontwoman and songwriter Sara Rose about knowing your power.
The undeniable swagger and confidence of 'Hellcat' becomes evident from its first notes, propelled forward by Tré Cool (Green Day) on the drums. Of the track, Sara shares, ''Hellcat' was actually the last song we tracked, technically after we were already finished with what we thought was the album. The idea came to me and I had a gut feeling that we needed to record it, so we got the band together and we instantly knew this would be a special one. This song is unapologetic, provocative, and at the same time, a celebration of strength.'
Since their inception, The Chin Chins have been rooted in boundaryless artistic exploration. While each member draws from their own backgrounds and experiences, such as Sara's punk band or Buzz and Eddie's history in the Rockabilly scene, they aren't afraid to uncover new facets of their sound.
Sara had conceptualized The Chin Chins more than a decade ago, but it wasn't until last year when she approached touring drummer Brittany Bowman about starting a band that it began to take shape. One by one, they found the other members: Sara saw Eddie Montoya performing standup bass at a speakeasy in San Diego during a stop Green Day's most recent world tour and immediately approached him about joining; she and husband Tré Cool met guitarist Buzz Campbell while he was performing at a gig outside Los Angeles; and eventually, when Brittany had to step away due to other commitments, Tré happily stepped in to become the band's drummer.
On joining the band and the new record, Tré shares, 'From the very first jam session, the chemistry of this band was undeniable. So, when the opportunity arose to become a part of it, I knew I couldn't pass it up. Plus the last band I filled in for was Green Day, and that seemed to work out pretty well.'
Hellcat comes ahead of several upcoming live shows for The Chin Chins, including support runs with the Stray Cats in November and The Interrupters in spring 2027. These tours follow performances at Bottlerock and headline shows throughout Southern California.
Hellcat Tracklist
Hellcat
Bye Bye Blues
Out Of Time
Dancing With The Dark
Crazy When She Drinks
Wheels
Guts & Grit
Snakebite
The Chin Chins Live
2026
Fri, Oct 30 — Costa Mesa, CA — Bone Daddyz Music Lounge
Mon, Nov 9 — Grand Prairie, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre *
Tue, Nov 10 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre *
Thu, Nov 12 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *
Fri, Nov 13 — Biloxi, MS — Beau Rivage Resort & Casino *
Sun, Nov 15 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre *
Tue, Nov 17 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace *
Wed, Nov 18 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium *
Fri, Nov 20 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium *
2027
Wed, Apr 28 — San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom ^
Fri, Apr 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Wiltern Theatre ^
Sat, May 1 — San Diego, CA — SOMA ^
Sun, May 2 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues ^
* = Supporting Stray Cats
^ = Supporting The Interrupters
Photo Credit: Shane Pase
Photo Credit: Shane Pase
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