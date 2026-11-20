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The Cash Box Kings have signed with Forty Below Records and will release their twelfth album, Heavy Is the Crown, on March 26, 2027. The band also unveils its first single, 'Chumped,' on November 20, introducing a new chapter with vocalist Cameron Webb joining founder, harmonica player, and songwriter Joe Nosek.

Eric Corne, founder of Forty Below Records, says, 'The Cash Box Kings are truly a one-of-a-kind band, and we're thrilled to welcome them to Forty Below Records. With Cameron Webb stepping into the lead vocalist role, the band is entering an exciting new chapter. Their infectious energy, musicianship, and ability to move effortlessly between Chicago blues, Memphis rockabilly, old-school soul, and R&B are what make them so special.'

A hard-hitting, horn-driven Chicago blues original in the fiery West Side tradition of Otis Rush and Freddie King, 'Chumped' features Webb's powerful vocals and Billy Flynn's wah-wah-drenched guitar. 'The Cash Box Kings have never shied away from commenting on societal issues,' says songwriter Joe Nosek. 'We felt the need to speak out against the rich and powerful in this country who prey on others' insecurities and blind faith.'

Webb grew up on Chicago's South Side, singing in his father's Baptist church. He first caught the attention of Nosek and guitarist Billy Flynn as a teenager when they heard him singing along at one of their shows and invited him onstage. He later joined the band as a second vocalist before taking over lead vocals following Oscar Wilson's departure in 2026.

Alongside Nosek and Webb, the album features keyboardist Lee Kanehira, bassist John W. Lauler, guitarists Billy Flynn and Andrew Diehl, and drummers Derek Hendrickson and Kenny 'Beedy Eyes' Smith.

An original King and GRAMMY Award-winning musician and producer, Smith is the son of Willie 'Big Eyes' Smith, who spent nearly twenty years behind the drums in Muddy Waters' band. Fellow GRAMMY winner Flynn has performed with Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, and Jeff Beck, and recorded or toured with artists from Buddy Guy and the fabulous Thunderbirds to Beyoncé. Kanehira, the 'Queen of Blues and Boogie Piano,' brings fluency across blues, jazz, soul, and early rock 'n' roll.

The band's twelfth album, Heavy Is the Crown, features eleven tracks spanning Chicago blues, vintage R&B, Memphis rockabilly, country soul, and early rock 'n' roll. The record is split into two sides: 'Town,' devoted to urban blues and vintage R&B, and 'Country,' with its rockabilly, twang, and country soul influences. Throughout the album, the band serves up plenty of its signature 'bluesabilly,' a spirited mix of Chicago blues and Memphis rockabilly.

Founded by Nosek in 2001, The Cash Box Kings have earned 25 Blues Music Award nominations, topped the Billboard Blues, Living Blues, and SiriusXM B.B. King's Bluesville charts, and were named Blues Band of the Year at the 2023 Blues Blast Music Awards. MOJO called them 'experts in classic Chicago grooves,' while AllMusic praised their ability to show how 'the blues can still speak forcefully and directly about contemporary life.'

With Webb out front, Heavy Is the Crown finds The Cash Box Kings building on their Chicago blues roots while making room for a wider range of sounds and influences.

Listen to and pre-order 'Chumped'

For more information, visit thecashboxkings.com.

Photo Credit: Ted Beranis











Photo Credit: Ted Beranis

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