The Bobby Lees to Continue US Tour December 8 in Seattle, WA

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The Bobby Lees have shared a new track, 'HOT CUNT,' a confrontational and provocative alt-punk song fueled by frontwoman Sam Quartin's nearly spoken-word vocals, biting guitars and bouncy basslines. Produced by Dave Sardy, the song follows the band's covers of 'OUTLAW' and 'HEY NA,' melding their signature abrasive edge with Quartin's rap/hip-hop solo project, Lady Boy.

The Bobby Lees released New Self on June 12, an explosive take-no-prisoners album, drenched in Kendall Wind's thick bass lines and Macky Bowman's pummeling drums. Seething with fiery tracks like 'New Self' to the rambunctious, offbeat take on PJ Harvey's '50ft Queenie,' the album is stacked with life lessons on addiction, relationships, and cutting through life's bulls, anchored by Quartin's don't-f-with-me attitude.

Formed in 2017, The Bobby Lees unleashed their infectious chaos, making fans of legends like Iggy Pop, Debbie Harry, Henry Rollins, Jason Momoa, and Jack Black. After years of grinding on the road, writing, and recording, the band hit a wall, taking a hiatus in 2022 before catching the attention of Momoa. Forging a friendship bound by a pure love of creating and music, Momoa helped the band record the new album, filming the process for season 2 of his HBO docuseries, On The Roam.

The Bobby Lees are fresh off the stage with Jack White and the first leg of their US headline tour. The band will continue the tour in Seattle, WA (12/8) before playing in Los Angeles (12/12) with support from Jason Momoa's ÖOF TATATÁ. For more information, visit thebobbylees.com/tour.

The Bobby Lees Tour Dates

Dec 8 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern +

Dec 9 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater +

Dec 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent %

Dec 12 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater %

Dec 13 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up %

+ Forty Feet Tall

% Muttlee

* ÖOF TATATÁ

Photo Credit: John Swab - Download Hi-Res Images











Photo Credit: John Swab - Download Hi-Res Images

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