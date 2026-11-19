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Following Apple Corps' recent announcement of ambitious plans for Liverpool, including a new home for The Beatles Story at St Johns Market and a Yellow Submarine-themed experience at the iconic St Johns Beacon, The Beatles continue to celebrate their hometown with the release of a new official music video for their timeless classic 'In My Life.'

Starring Emmy, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actor Owen Cooper and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Jessica Swale and Irina Alexiu, the beautifully crafted film is a moving celebration of Liverpool and the ability of music to bring people together across generations.

Set against the backdrop of The Beatles' hometown, the video tells a poignant story of love, family and memories. Beginning with a chance meeting in a Liverpool park in the 1940s, the film follows the journey of a treasured ukulele as it sparks a relationship, creates an enduring bond between mother and son, and inspires a love of music that passes through a family over the decades. Moving from post-war Liverpool through the swinging sixties and into the present day, the story demonstrates the enduring power of music to connect people.

Liverpool itself takes center stage throughout the film. From the banks of the River Mersey and the city's iconic Royal Liver Building to the Anglican Cathedral, the Royal Albert Dock and Strawberry Field, the video illustrates a reflective journey through the place where The Beatles' story began.

For fans of The Beatles, the video is also filled with references to the band's history. A walk past Woolton Picture House pays homage to the iconic Abbey Road album sleeve, while a playful moment in the park recalls George Harrison's famous tumble in the opening sequence of A Hard Day's Night. Elsewhere, subtle details and props celebrate Liverpool's distinctive identity and heritage.

The new film arrives following Apple Corps' landmark announcement of ambitious plans to create a spectacular new home for The Beatles Story in Liverpool. Opening in 2028, the new 100,000-square-foot experience will be located in the former St Johns Market, bringing a world-class Beatles destination to the heart of the city where it all began. The plans will also see Liverpool's iconic St Johns Beacon transformed with a Yellow Submarine-themed viewing experience. Together with the new 'In My Life' video, the announcement reflects Apple Corps' continued commitment to celebrating The Beatles' extraordinary Liverpool roots while bringing their music and story to new generations around the world.

The video's release also celebrates the newly released Special Edition of Rubber Soul, The Beatles' groundbreaking 1965 album. Newly mixed by Giles Martin and Sam Okell, the expanded collection presents the record in stunning new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes, alongside the original mono mix, previously unreleased session recordings and demos, and the contemporary double A-side single 'Day Tripper' / 'We Can Work It Out.'

The Beatles' Rubber Soul Special Edition is out now.

Watch the official video here.





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