The Barettas Reveal New Single 'Touché'

The track is an upbeat pump up song that’s been paired with a performance video.

Jan. 11, 2021  

Hamilton rock duo The Barettas have returned with a new single, "Touché". The track is an upbeat pump up song that's been paired with a performance video.

Check out the video below!

"If you like the novelty of a dynamic duo you're in the right place! The Barettas have been resurrected and are back from the grave. And we're aiming right in between the music industries eyes! Bang Bang, baby."


