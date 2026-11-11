Thakzin Releases COMMON GROUND Album on Sondela Recordings, Its First Debut Release on the Label

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South African producer and 3-Step originator Thakzin presents COMMON GROUND, an eight-track album exploring the spaces where different sounds, people, cultures and energies meet. The album is out Friday 13th November via Sondela Recordings, as the label's first debut album release.

Across its eight tracks, Thakzin brings together a diverse collective of artists to explore the meeting point between sounds, cultures and identities.

At the heart of the project is the idea that connection does not require sameness. Across the record, different musical languages, collaborators and influences move through one another without losing their individual identity, with layers of rhythm, voice, texture and emotion creating a body of work that feels fluid and constantly in motion.

That philosophy is reflected in the album's extensive list of collaborators. Across its eight tracks, Thakzin shares space with artists including Jinger Stone, Mpho.WAV, Atmos Blaq, Tete, Ozana, Kisto, Moonchild Sanelly, Baby S.O.N, Suffocate SA, Citizen Deep, Mzizi, Kususa, Blue Method and Leandra Vert, bringing together different personalities and musical identities within the same project. Leading the release is focus track 'Ake Tsabe', a collaboration between Thakzin and Jinger Stone.

The album also builds on Thakzin's approach to 3-Step. What began as an instinct to reconnect musical worlds increasingly separated by genre has evolved into a broader creative philosophy rooted in openness, intuition and experimentation. Amapiano, Deep House, Afro House, Afro Tech and African rhythmic traditions move throughout the album without being confined by rigid definitions.

Rooted in Thakzin's South African and Mozambican heritage, while shaped by years of movement, travel and cultural exchange, COMMON GROUND reflects an artist who can move between worlds without disconnecting from where he comes from. Africa remains the foundation, but never the border.

For Thakzin, music ultimately becomes a meeting place; somewhere different languages, histories, cultures and experiences can connect through rhythm and movement.

Music becomes COMMON GROUND.

Ultimately, COMMON GROUND is an invitation to come together as you are: not through sameness, but through connection; not by removing difference, but by finding the frequency where different worlds can move together.

Thakzin's COMMON GROUND is available from Friday 13th November via Sondela Recordings.

Tracklist

Ake Tsabe - Thakzin x Jinger Stone

Maphorisa - Thakzin x Mpho.WAV x Atmos Blaq x Tete x Ozana x Kisto x Moonchild Sanelly x Baby S.O.N x Suffocate SA x Citizen Deep

Kuyahlangana - Thakzin x Mzizi

Kush'Umsindo - Thakzin x Kususa x Tete

Submerge - Thakzin x Blue Method

Maputla - Thakzin x Tete

Ilanga - Thakzin x Leandra Vert

Antelope - Thakzin

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