Tenille Townes Releases Expanded Edition of THE ACROBAT as A PLACE TO LAND

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Friday, November 6– Today, acclaimed singer-songwriter Tenille Townes released The Acrobat: A Place to Land, an expanded edition of her critically-acclaimed first independent album, The Acrobat, released earlier this year. Featuring four new recordings, the deluxe edition extends the deeply personal story of an album born from Townes' leap into independence and the community that ultimately gave that leap a place to land. With the release, Townes also debuts a new official music video for 'Wish I Was In Love' filmed in New York City.

Listen to The Acrobat: A Place to Land HERE

The four new recordings expand on the themes of love, longing, surrender and perseverance at the heart of The Acrobat. 'The Long Haul' and 'Wish I Was in Love' look at what we carry with us: the dreams we keep choosing and the loves we're still learning to leave behind. Townes also reimagines 'She Plays the Piano' with piano and strings for an intimate 'heartstrings version,' while her rendition of Patty Griffin's 'Let Him Fly' offers a nod to her musical hero and the song that inspired the record's title track.

On focus-track 'Wish I Was in Love,' Tenille shared, 'Songs are time machines. They let me visit a past version of myself without wanting to become her again. And this one brings me back to the hardest part of the ache that fueled a lot of this album. With a little time and distance now, I feel ready to include the honesty of this song in 'The Acrobat: A Place to Land'. I'm learning that healing doesn't necessarily mean forgetting or removing the piece of us that misses someone. Healing isn't amnesia. I think the way love shapes us doesn't ever leave, it just changes us and it becomes a part of the way we keep loving. I think a big reason I was able to get my heart unstuck was because I said it all out loud on this album, giving my feelings a place to land, and this song felt like an important part of that cathartic confession.'

Originally conceived as simple work tapes, The Acrobat took shape in quiet moments of solitude, with Townes writing, performing, producing, and mixing the album herself in the spare room of her home. What began as an attempt to make sense of uncertainty became an act of reclamation. By leaving the songs largely as they were first written, Townes captured a raw honesty that reflects both loneliness and freedom, grief and resilience. The independently released album carries a renewed sense of creative autonomy, with a more singer-songwriter and folk-leaning approach that lets the stories lead, leaving room for unguarded emotion and unhurried reflection. At its core, the record reflects on the preciousness of time, the fear that comes with change, and the resolve required to hold on to what matters while learning when to let go.

For Townes, the expanded album also gives a new meaning to the leap represented by its original title. 'I didn't know when I sat in front of one mic in my spare room next to my dog, that the music I was working on would go from feeling like the scariest leap of my life, to becoming a place to land,' she shares. 'This album has shown me what can happen when you just keep creating even when you feel like giving up. That carrying on is the bravest way to bet on yourself again.'

Written during a period of profound personal and professional transition, the record finds her standing at a crossroads between who she has been and who she is becoming. Relationship endings, career shifts, and the overwhelming noise of the world around her pushed Townes to begin peeling back long-held patterns of people-pleasing and self-sacrifice. What emerged is this beautifully crafted body of work rooted in honesty, courage, and the quiet tenacity it takes to keep moving forward when certainty falls away. The record's sparse production places an emphasis on Townes' incomparable storytelling ability and powerhouse vocals, creating a resonance that leaves the listener feeling like they're in the room with the artist.

The Acrobat includes a feature with recent Grammy winners I'm With Her (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan) on 'grey like Emmylou' and other tracks written with Grammy winning writers Lori McKenna, Amy Wadge and Daniel Tashian. The collection also includes several songs penned solely by Townes, who recorded, produced and mixed the album herself.

Commitment to emotional honesty has defined Townes' career from the beginning. The Canada-born, Nashville-based artist has earned two JUNO Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, and 19 Canadian Country Music Association Awards, while touring alongside artists such as Stevie Nicks, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, Reba, Zac Brown Band, George Strait, and Dierks Bentley. Across every chapter, she has built a devoted global audience drawn to her empathy, lyrical precision, and willingness to sit with difficult truths.

The Acrobat has gained media attention with first single 'enabling' featured on SiriusXM On The Horizon as well as The Bobby Bones Show's Top 30 Weekend Countdown. The song also gained support from media with Holler describing the tune as 'a quietly devastating song that confronts the emotional cost of loving someone at the expense of yourself.' PopMatters praised 'we could use a little more,' stating how the track's 'uncompromising quietude demonstrates how loud the world has become' and on title track 'the acrobat' featuring Lori McKenna, Music Row applauded the 'starkly compelling artistry where you hang on every line.' No Depression has already dubbed the record 'a terrific act of creative transformation.'

Townes will spend the fall on the road, first joining Patrick Droney for a 10-date U.S. run beginning October 14 in Los Angeles before continuing her intimate Living Room Tour across Canada. Additional dates extend into 2027, including two performances with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra in March. Fans can purchase tickets and get more information at www.tenilletownes.com.

The Acrobat: A Place to Land (Deluxe) Tracklist

1. ordinary love song

2. the acrobat

3. enabling

4. we could use a little more

5. wish i was in love *

6. lonely talking

7. she plays the piano

8. the long haul *

9. grey like emmylou

10. let him fly *

11. what's meant for you

12. in love with the sky

13. she plays the piano (heartstrings version) *

*new track

Tenille Townes - Upcoming Tour Dates

Nov. 6 – Fort Saskatchewan, AB – Shell Theatre * SOLD OUT

Nov. 7 – Lloydminster, AB – Vic Juba Community Theatre *

Nov. 8 – Red Deer, AB – Red Deer Memorial Centre * SOLD OUT

Nov. 9 – Medicine Hat, AB – Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre *

Nov. 10 – North Battleford, SK – Dekker Centre * SOLD OUT

Nov. 12 – Prince Albert, SK – EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts *

Jan. 26 – Fredericton, NB – The Playhouse *

Jan. 27 – Saint John, NB – Imperial Theatre *

Jan. 28 – Halifax, NS – Casino Nova Scotia *

Jan. 29 – Moncton, NB – Capitol Theatre *

Jan. 30 – Charlottetown, PEI – PEI Brewing Company *

Feb. 18 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Mar. 16 – Edmonton, AB – Francis Winspear Centre – w/ Edmonton Symphony Orchestra

Mar. 17 – Edmonton, AB – Francis Winspear Centre – w/ Edmonton Symphony Orchestra

* Headline shows on The Living Room Tour

Photo Credit: Madison Rensing



SOLD OUT SHOWS ON THE LIVING ROOM TOUR ACROSS CANADA THIS FALL







Photo Credit: Madison Rensing

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