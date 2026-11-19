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Texas folk-fantasy duo Tele Novella return with new single 'I Still Do' today alongside a captivating official video. The band sprinkle their country-tinged indie folk magic dust on the gently waltzing single lyrically inspired by Leonard Cohen and Townes Van Zandt, a poetic dedication to a lover – and to love itself. Written by frontwoman Natalie Gordon and engineered by bandmate Jason Chronis, the song showcases the band's trademark blend of modern and classical instrumentation. Over cinematic organ chords, warm nylon-string guitar strums, and a lightly warbling mellotron, Natalie's crooning vocal distills feelings of heartfelt devotion, promising: I made a life with you/ And now no other life will do.

Natalie shares, 'Hidden in and around this love song for a specific person is another kind of song,' Natalie says of 'I Still Do.' 'I say 'around' because the specific love is the nucleus, but around that is this cloud of second meaning that would apply to a more general group – it's about the heart never truly quitting and all love being kind of eternal.'

The single is available across platforms here.

More Tele Novella news is expected soon.

Follow Tele Novella on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. More at the band's website, Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music.

Photo Credit: Vanessa Pla









Photo Credit: Vanessa Pla

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