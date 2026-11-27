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Tegan and Sara have shared 'Our Year (Felix Cartal Remix)', a dance-pop, electronic new take on the recently released song, featuring fellow West Coast-Canadian Lights, their first since 2022's Crybaby. Crafted by electronic dance music producer Felix Cartal, the remix brings a dancefloor-worthy chant to the song's defiant chorus, 'It's Gonna Be Our Year.' The remix is out November 27, 2026.

The original synthpop track is part ode to Vancouver and part cynical take on the current economy; 'Our Year' is about the optimism that comes with the idea of a fresh start, the belief that this is finally going to be the year you figure things out, and the pessimism of knowing there are plenty of forces outside your control that might squash your best-laid plans.

Listen to 'Our Year (Felix Cartal Remix)'

The holidays are in the air for Tegan and Sara as well. The duo recently released two new songs, 'I Love Christmas' and 'A December to Remember,' produced by Kate Cooper. Buy/stream both tracks here.

The songs follow Merry Christmess, Tegan Quin's debut middle-grade novel and the first book in her new Clementine Twins series, released September 1st via Farrar, Straus and Giroux. It's a funny, heartfelt story about family, sisterhood, and holiday chaos. Tegan has called it a modern take on The Parent Trap, minus the separated-at-birth twist since these twins already know they're sisters. She co-created the Clementine Twins with Sara, who gave her blessing for Tegan to run with it solo. Tegan described the project as an enormous creative leap as her first solo fiction outing. A sequel is already in the works.

In 2027, Tegan and Sara join Hilary Duff on tour. Visit teganandsara.com for tickets and more information.

Tegan and Sara w/ Hilary Duff Tour Dates

11/05/27 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

11/06/27 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

11/08/27 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11/10/27 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

11/12/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

11/14/27 - Des Moines, IA - Casey's Center

11/15/27 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

11/17/27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

11/20/27 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

11/21/27 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

About Tegan and Sara

Twin sisters born in Canada, Tegan and Sara have built a remarkable career that spans ten studio albums, and more than one million albums sold. Their creative accomplishments have been matched by a longstanding commitment to advocacy. Tegan and Sara are multiple JUNO and GLAAD Award winners and recipients of a Governor General's Performing Arts Award, Honorary Doctor of Laws degrees from the University of Calgary, and the 2018 New York Civil Liberties Union Award, in addition to numerous GRAMMY and Polaris Prize nominations. They have performed on some of the world's biggest stages, from the 2015 Oscar Telecast to major festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury. In addition to music, they were executive producers of the TV series, High School, based on their New York Times bestselling adult memoir of the same name. They are also the authors of the Junior High graphic novel series for young readers, which was illustrated by Eisner Award winner Tillie Walden. In 2016, they created the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for health, economic justice, and representation for 2SLGBTQ+ community.

For more information about Tegan and Sara, The Tegan and Sara Foundation, and more, please visit teganandsara.com.

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes.







Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes.

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