Tegan and Sara Release Holiday Singles "I Love Christmas" and "A December to Remember"

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Tegan and Sara have released two new songs, 'I Love Christmas' and 'A December to Remember,' produced by Kate Cooper. Music videos for both tracks are also out now.

The songs began as unreleased material. 'I started writing some music with Kate Cooper for a project related to our 2024 graphic novel Crush,' Tegan says. 'We never released those songs, but after finishing my newest middle grade book, Merry Christmess, I revisited a couple of them and thought, why not turn these into Christmas songs?'

Tegan is unapologetic about the holiday. 'I'm a Christmas fanatic. I have three Christmas trees,' she says. 'I watch a Christmas movie every single day in December and listen exclusively to Christmas music. Like most sane people, I actually prefer the anticipation of Christmas to Christmas itself. By Christmas afternoon, I'm usually pretty depressed.'

She also knows not everyone shares the feeling. 'A lot of people think Christmas is a commercialized, capitalist pain in the ass, but I genuinely love the traditions, the nostalgia, and the excuse to spend time with people you love making new memories.'

That included at least one skeptic in the studio. 'When we were recording these new songs, our Australian engineer confessed she hated Christmas music when I arrived at the studio,' Tegan says. 'Halfway through tracking vocals, she admitted 'I Love Christmas' was a banger and started calling me 'Tegan Turner.''

'These songs are for people who love Christmas, but also for people who don't,' she adds. 'As I sing in 'I Love Christmas,' even if you hate Christmas (these songs), I'm happy to love it for you.'

The songs arrive alongside Merry Christmess, Tegan Quin's debut middle-grade novel and the first book in her new Clementine Twins series, released September 1 via Farrar, Straus and Giroux. It's a funny, heartfelt story about family, sisterhood, and holiday chaos. She co-created the Clementine Twins with Sara, who gave her blessing for Tegan to run with it solo. A sequel is already in the works.

Tegan and Sara returned with their first release since their 2022 album, Crybaby, with 'Our Year' in September. The track brought together Vancouver-based alt-pop singer Lights and electronic-dance producer Felix Cartal. They also released an official video for the track, directed by Kyle S. Lee, uniting all four players in a true West Coast Canadian team-up.

In 2027, Tegan and Sara join Hilary Duff on tour. Visit teganandsara.com for tickets and more information.

Tour Dates

11/05/27 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

11/06/27 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

11/08/27 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11/10/27 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

11/12/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

11/14/27 - Des Moines, IA - Casey's Center

11/15/27 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

11/17/27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

11/20/27 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

11/21/27 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

About Tegan and Sara

Twin sisters born in Canada, Tegan and Sara have built a remarkable career that spans ten studio albums, and more than one million albums sold. Their creative accomplishments have been matched by a longstanding commitment to advocacy. Tegan and Sara are multiple JUNO and GLAAD Award winners and recipients of a Governor General's Performing Arts Award, Honorary Doctor of Laws degrees from the University of Calgary, and the 2018 New York Civil Liberties Union Award, in addition to numerous GRAMMY and Polaris Prize nominations. They have performed on some of the world's biggest stages, from the 2015 Oscar Telecast to major festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury.

In addition to music, they were executive producers of the TV series, High School, based on their New York Times bestselling adult memoir of the same name. They are also the authors of the Junior High graphic novel series for young readers, which was illustrated by Eisner Award winner Tillie Walden. In 2016, they created the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for health, economic justice, and representation for 2SLGBTQ+ community.

For more information about Tegan and Sara, The Tegan and Sara Foundation, and more, please visit teganandsara.com.

Photo Credit: Kyle S. Lee, art by Emy Storey | download high-res art here











Photo Credit: Kyle S. Lee, art by Emy Storey | download high-res art here

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