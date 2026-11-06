Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Teenage Wrist to Release A DIFFERENT SHINE EP and Premiere Video for "Twist My Tongue"
Vocalist and guitarist Marshall Gallagher and drummer Anthony Salazar worked closely with Ken Andrews, who also leads FAILURE, on the EP.
Teenage Wrist have entered a new era with the release of A Different Shine (EP), their first new music since 2023's Still Love. Produced and mixed by Failure's Ken Andrews, the three tracks fuse dreamy post-rock and grunge elements into a heavier, more adventurous evolution of the band's alternative sound.
For A Different Shine, Gallagher and Salazar collaborated closely with Andrews to bring his left-of-center rock melodies and harmonies to the EP. 'We've been huge fans of his production and all his projects for a long time,' shares Gallagher. From the heavy groove of opening track '
Teenage Wrist will hit the road in the new year for the A Different Shine Winter 2027 tour. The tour starts in San Diego (2/3), with the band making stops in Los Angeles (2/4), Chicago (2/22), Cleveland (2/23), and more. Tickets are on sale starting November 11 at 10AM local time. For more information, visit teenagewrist.com.
A Different Shine Winter 2027 Tour Dates
Feb 3 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah
Feb 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
Feb 5 – San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods
Feb 6 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer
Feb 20 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
Feb 22 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
Feb 23 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall's
Feb 24 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison
Feb 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie
Feb 27 – Queens, NY – TV Eye
A Different Shine (EP) Tracklist
1. Wishing Well
3. Don't Mind
Photo Credit: Kamtin Mohager – Download Hi-Res Images
Photo Credit: Kamtin Mohager – Download Hi-Res Images
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