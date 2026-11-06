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Teenage Wrist to Release A DIFFERENT SHINE EP and Premiere Video for "Twist My Tongue"

Vocalist and guitarist Marshall Gallagher and drummer Anthony Salazar worked closely with Ken Andrews, who also leads FAILURE, on the EP.

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Teenage Wrist to Release A DIFFERENT SHINE EP and Premiere Video for

Teenage Wrist have entered a new era with the release of A Different Shine (EP), their first new music since 2023's Still Love. Produced and mixed by Failure's Ken Andrews, the three tracks fuse dreamy post-rock and grunge elements into a heavier, more adventurous evolution of the band's alternative sound.

For A Different Shine, Gallagher and Salazar collaborated closely with Andrews to bring his left-of-center rock melodies and harmonies to the EP. 'We've been huge fans of his production and all his projects for a long time,' shares Gallagher. From the heavy groove of opening track '

' to the dreamy melodies and pummeling crashes of '
,' 'There was complete freedom for everyone to toss in ideas at any point,' Andrews says. 'Getting to work with a band that can make ideas come to life in the studio so quickly was a real treat for me.'

Teenage Wrist will hit the road in the new year for the A Different Shine Winter 2027 tour. The tour starts in San Diego (2/3), with the band making stops in Los Angeles (2/4), Chicago (2/22), Cleveland (2/23), and more. Tickets are on sale starting November 11 at 10AM local time. For more information, visit teenagewrist.com.

A Different Shine Winter 2027 Tour Dates

Feb 3 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah

Feb 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

Feb 5 – San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods

Feb 6 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer

Feb 20 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

Feb 22 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

Feb 23 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall's

Feb 24 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

Feb 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

Feb 27 – Queens, NY – TV Eye

A Different Shine (EP) Tracklist

1. Wishing Well

2. Twist My Tongue

3. Don't Mind

Photo Credit: Kamtin Mohager – Download Hi-Res Images

Teenage Wrist to Release A DIFFERENT SHINE EP and Premiere Video for

Teenage Wrist to Release A DIFFERENT SHINE EP and Premiere Video for


Photo Credit: Kamtin Mohager – Download Hi-Res Images
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