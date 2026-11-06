Teenage Wrist to Release A DIFFERENT SHINE EP and Premiere Video for "Twist My Tongue"

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Teenage Wrist have entered a new era with the release of A Different Shine (EP), their first new music since 2023's Still Love. Produced and mixed by Failure's Ken Andrews, the three tracks fuse dreamy post-rock and grunge elements into a heavier, more adventurous evolution of the band's alternative sound.

For A Different Shine, Gallagher and Salazar collaborated closely with Andrews to bring his left-of-center rock melodies and harmonies to the EP. 'We've been huge fans of his production and all his projects for a long time,' shares Gallagher. From the heavy groove of opening track '

' to the dreamy melodies and pummeling crashes of ',' 'There was complete freedom for everyone to toss in ideas at any point,' Andrews says. 'Getting to work with a band that can make ideas come to life in the studio so quickly was a real treat for me.'

Teenage Wrist will hit the road in the new year for the A Different Shine Winter 2027 tour. The tour starts in San Diego (2/3), with the band making stops in Los Angeles (2/4), Chicago (2/22), Cleveland (2/23), and more. Tickets are on sale starting November 11 at 10AM local time. For more information, visit teenagewrist.com.

A Different Shine Winter 2027 Tour Dates

Feb 3 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah

Feb 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

Feb 5 – San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods

Feb 6 – Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer

Feb 20 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

Feb 22 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

Feb 23 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall's

Feb 24 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

Feb 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

Feb 27 – Queens, NY – TV Eye

A Different Shine (EP) Tracklist

1. Wishing Well

2. Twist My Tongue

3. Don't Mind

Photo Credit: Kamtin Mohager – Download Hi-Res Images









Photo Credit: Kamtin Mohager – Download Hi-Res Images

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