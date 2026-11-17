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Teenage Fanclub has announced North American tour dates in support of its new album Do Not Dare To Dream, out now on Merge Records. The tour kicks off on March 15 in Vancouver at The Vogue and includes shows in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, New York City and more. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Do Not Dare To Dream features the acclaimed singles 'Day In The Sun,' 'Be With You Tonight' and 'There Was You.' Stereogum called 'Day In The Sun' 'absolutely killer,' praising its 'hooks and harmonies' and the band's 'calm gravitas.' Rolling Stone selected 'Be With You Tonight' for its Songs You Need To Know playlist, while Under The Radar named 'There Was You' a Song Of The Week. Do Not Dare To Dream was also featured in Pitchfork's Most Anticipated Albums of Fall roundup, among other accolades.

Do Not Dare To Dream, Teenage Fanclub's 13th studio album, finds the band continuing to refine their signature blend of melodic guitars, warm harmonies, and reflective songwriting. For nearly four decades, Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley have been at the heart of one of indie rock's most enduring bands, joined by longtime members Euros Childs, Francis Macdonald, and David McGowan. With years of shared history behind them, Blake and McGinley have embraced a more open-ended approach to recording, leaving room for the entire band to shape the songs. 'What I want to hear is not necessarily an idealized sense of what 'a good record' is,' McGinley explains. 'I want to hear something that has an identity that exists with the people, with us. I want to hear the personalities of the people involved.'

Recorded at Black Bay Studio on the remote Scottish island of Great Bernera, Do Not Dare To Dream reflects that spirit of collaboration while drawing inspiration from its striking surroundings. The band made use of the studio's Domus church organ, heard prominently throughout the album, alongside synthesizers, acoustic textures, and interwoven guitars. The result is a warm, immersive collection shaped by decades of experience while retaining a sense of spontaneity and discovery. 'We can still be cheerful and optimistic in the face of things not being great,' says McGinley

After nearly 40 years together, Blake reflects on the band's longevity, 'Before you know it, 30 years have passed.' McGinley adds, 'Life is short, but music is eternal.'

Tour Dates

March 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

March 16 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

March 17 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

March 19 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

March 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

March 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

March 23 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

March 25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

March 27 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

March 29 - Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall

March 30 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

April 2 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

April 3 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

April 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

April 8 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

April 9 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Do Not Dare To Dream Track List

1. There Was You

2. Tomorrow People

3. Over And Over

4. Be With You Tonight

5. The Same Air

6. I Do Not Dare To Dream

7. Take Time

8. Day In The Sun

9. Somewhere To Land

10. Young And Wise

Photo Credit: Donald Milne



Photo Credit: Donald Milne

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