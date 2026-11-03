Teddy Lance to Release Single "Dancing on a Parapet" and Perform at Whisky A Go Go

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Teddy Lance's new single 'Dancing on a Parapet' arrives Friday, November 6th. Shortly after the single's digital release, Teddy Lance will perform at the renowned Whisky A-Go-Go in Hollywood on November 12th.

Blending power pop, funk, and a little bit of grunge, Teddy Lance's 'Dancing on a Parapet' is an energetic burst shaped and influenced by classic greats such as David Bowie, The Who, and Elvis Costello. Recorded in 2022 by the acclaimed Eric McNeely, the lyrics draw inspiration from Charles Bukowski and his effortless creativity, as seen in the refrain that exclaims 'Don't try'.

To accompany the new single's debut, Teddy Lance will perform a special release show on November 12th at Whisky-A-Go-Go on the World Famous Sunset Strip.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: November 12th

Venue: Whisky-A-Go-Go, Sunset Strip, Hollywood

Tickets: The ticket price is $20. Discount code TL38 at the Ticket Tailor website takes 25% off the ticket price.

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