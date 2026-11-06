Teddy Lance Releases New Single “DANCING ON A PARAPET” Via Aldwych Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Teddy Lance has released his newest single, 'Dancing On A Parapet.' Released via Aldwych Records, the new single is now available to stream on digital platforms worldwide.

There's a sense of electrifying freedom that can be heard and conceptualized on Teddy Lance's latest single. An ode to letting your guard down and living out loud, 'Dancing On A Parapet' came to fruition in the Spring of 2022, with the help of renowned producer Eric McNeely.

Blending power pop, funk, and a little bit of grunge, Teddy Lance's 'Dancing on a Parapet' is an energetic burst shaped and influenced by classic greats such as David Bowie, The Who, and Elvis Costello. Inspired by Charles Bukowski's legendary 'Don't try' mantra, the new single repeats this lyric in the refrain to pay homage to the late icon.

To celebrate the digital release, Teddy Lance is gearing up for a performance on November 12th at Hollywood's Whisky-A-Go-Go. Teddy is giving a select amount of tickets away at a 25% discounted rate with code PG55 at the TicketTailor website.

Tickets for Teddy Lance at Whisky-A-Go-Go on November 12th are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/AldwychRecords/2403200.

Teddy Lance Bio

Growing up surrounded and influenced by rock n' roll icons like The Beatles, The Who, Led Zeppelin, and Aerosmith, Teddy Lance discovered his passion for singing and songwriting at an early age. Although singing in elementary school choirs and a rock cover band further contributed to his passion for singing, Teddy Lance did not write his first original piece of music until after college. The songs he began to craft would eventually become a part of his first official band Philtre Blue, which he co-founded in the mid-1990s. After disbanding in 1997, Lance decided to put a long pause to his music career, shifting his focus towards making a living.

Twenty years later, in 2017, Teddy's vocal teacher Stephanie Williams helped reignite Lance's career. It was through her he was introduced to Eric McNeely, who co-produced all but two tracks on the forthcoming album Introducing...Teddy Lance. 'Dancing On A Parapet' is the first page out of the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter's sonic storybook, and is available to stream now.

Connect with Teddy Lance

Previously on BroadwayWorld: Teddy Lance to Release Single 'Dancing on a Parapet' and Perform at Whisky A Go Go







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone