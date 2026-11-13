Taylor Swift to Perform at THE 60TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS, Returning After 13 Years

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The Country Music Association and ABC have announced Taylor Swift will perform at 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' marking her much-anticipated return to Country Music's Biggest Night a decade after her most recent appearance and 13 years since her last performance. Hosted by Lainey Wilson for a third consecutive year, the CMA Awards airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and Disney+ and is available next day on Hulu.

A two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Swift is nominated this year for Single of the Year with 'I Knew It, I Knew You,' marking her 26th career CMA nomination. Her illustrious history with the CMA Awards spans two decades, first attending in 2006, winning her first CMA Award in 2007 (Horizon Award) and becoming the youngest Entertainer of the Year winner in 2009. To this day, she remains the youngest artist ever to win the honor.

At the 2013 CMA Awards, Swift received the prestigious Pinnacle Award, presented by Country artists Tim McGRaw, Faith Hill, George Strait, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and Rascal Flatts, artists she had opened for early in her career. She also performed 'Red' with Vince Gill and Alison Krauss, her last performance on the CMA Awards stage.

Presenters for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' will be announced in the coming days. Details are available at CMAawards.com.

A limited number of tickets remain for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' available now at CMAawards.com/tickets.

'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as Executive Producer, Alan Carter is Director, and Jon Macks is Head Writer.

The CMA Awards Backstage Live presented by Bath & Body Works will be hosted by Lauren Alaina and Haley Baylee. For more information about 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' visit CMAawards.com, subscribe to emails and follow CMA on Instagram, , TikTok, Threads and X. The conversation uses #CMAawards.

The CMA previously announced the first performers, including Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Tim McGRaw, as well as additional performers including Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. Read more in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the first performers and the additional performers.

About the CMA Awards

First held in 1967, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. In 2026, the show marks its 60th anniversary, a milestone six decades in the making that reflects Country Music's enduring reach and CMA's role as the industry's collective voice. Each year, the show honors outstanding achievement in Country Music, celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre. Winners and nominees are determined by CMA's Professional voting membership, reflecting the voices of their peers across the industry. The CMA Awards airs live on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, and is part of CMA's television portfolio alongside 'CMA Fest' and 'CMA Country Christmas.'

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur



Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur

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