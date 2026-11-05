Tara Macri Releases Live Studio Version of Billboard-Charting Single "Grace"

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Billboard-charting singer-songwriter, Broadway performer, and award-winning actress Tara Macri has released a new live studio version of her single 'Grace.' The track and video are out Friday, 11/6.

Originally beginning as a simple piano demo, 'Grace' evolved into a soaring, cinematic pop anthem about the people who change our lives forever. Now, Macri is returning to where it all began with a new, live-recorded acoustic version that brings an entirely different dimension to the song.

Recorded at Orange Studios in Toronto on a beautiful grand piano, the new version features the choir that helped bring the original recording to life, alongside cellist Kevin Fox and drummer Zak St. John. After hearing the choir during the original sessions, Macri knew she wanted to revisit the song with their voices at the center of a more stripped-down arrangement. The result is a more intimate, emotionally rich interpretation, complete with a section of lyrics that was removed from the original recording, offering listeners an even deeper glimpse into the story behind the song.

At its heart, 'Grace' asks one universal question: Who is your Grace? Whether it's someone still in our lives or someone we've lost, the song celebrates the people whose impact stays with us long after they've changed us. This new version brings that message into even sharper focus, allowing the songwriting and emotion to take center stage.

Beyond music, Macri's career spans Broadway, film, television, and voice acting, with credits including Hairspray, Jersey Boys, The First Wives Club, and DreamWorks' Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll. Her work as a songwriter offers a deeply personal counterpart to her life as a performer, and 'GRACE' remains one of her most meaningful releases to date.

About the Original Single

We all have a Grace.

Maybe it's someone who's still in our lives. Maybe it's someone we've lost. Maybe it's someone we only knew for a short time, but who changed us forever.

That simple but powerful idea is at the heart of 'Grace,' the single from Billboard charting singer songwriter and award winning performer Tara Macri, which was released everywhere on July 31. Rather than writing another song about heartbreak or loss, Macri explores something far more universal: the people we carry with us long after they've changed the course of our lives.

At its heart, 'Grace' asks one simple question: Who is your Grace?

The song began quietly at Tara's piano during a season of wondering whether someone she deeply missed could somehow send her a sign they were okay. As the writing evolved, so did its meaning. What started as one person's story became something much bigger.

'I realized we all have those people,' says Macri. 'The ones who shape us, stay with us, and become part of who we are.'

Rather than dwelling in grief, 'Grace' celebrates connection. It is about carrying the people who shape us forward and recognizing that the impact they leave never truly fades.

The song took on new life during a studio session when producer Jordan 'AliasOne' Winfield asked Macri if she had been working on anything else. She played him the simple piano demo she had been writing, and days later he returned with a fully realized production that transformed the song into something far bigger than she had imagined. Mixed by five time GRAMMY Award winner Chris Lord Alge, 'Grace' builds from an intimate piano melody into a soaring, cinematic pop anthem.

Released alongside the single was a music video directed by filmmakers Julia Baylis and Sam Guest of Anarene Films. Set against the backdrop of New York City, the film unfolds like a dream, following strangers whose lives quietly intersect through fleeting moments of connection. Together, they discover strength in one another, reflecting the song's message that even in life's busiest places, we are connected by the people who shape us.

'Grace is an odyssey through New York,' say Baylis and Guest. 'It's a dreamlike journey through the city where a group of people, at first disconnected, find one another through an ethereal moment, discovering strength in connection on a single city street where strangers pass every day.'

The original single is available here.

While audiences know Macri from Broadway, film, television, and voice acting, songwriting has always been where she tells her own story. Throughout her career she has appeared in productions including Hairspray, Jersey Boys, and The First Wives Club, performed as Amber in Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Nick Jonas and John Stamos, and lent her voice to DreamWorks' Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll. More recently, she received Best Actress honors for her starring role in the film Outcry. Her music has continued to resonate with audiences through releases including 'Prettiest Girl in the Room,' which reached the Billboard charts, 'Excuses,' 'Waking Up in California,' and 'Gonna Get Loud,' each showcasing her ability to pair emotionally honest songwriting with unforgettable pop melodies.

For Macri, 'Grace' marks the beginning of a new chapter. It is a reminder that some people never truly leave us because they become part of who we are.

So the question remains: Who is your Grace?

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