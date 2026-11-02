Tahoe Live 2026 to Feature GRIZ, CHRIS LAKE and KNOCK2 in Single-Day Lineups at Palisades Tahoe

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Tahoe Live has revealed the single-day lineups for its December 11-13, 2026 edition at Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley, California. Single-day tickets go on sale Thursday, November 5 at 10 AM PT.

Three days. Three distinct musical identities. One stage at 6,200 feet in the Sierra Nevada mountains, steps from the ski lifts at Palisades Tahoe. Now in its fifth year, Tahoe Live is taking its most ambitious approach to programming yet, with each day curated around some of electronic music's biggest names. Chris Lake takes house music to new heights on Friday, GRiZ makes his headlining return to Northern California on Saturday, and Knock2 closes out the weekend on Sunday with a lineup built around the artists and creative community that have helped define Niteharts.

While last year's edition leaned heavily into bass, founder Dustin Esson and the Tahoe Live team have deliberately broadened the musical landscape for 2026, bringing house, bass, melodic electronic and genre-crossing sounds together in a lineup that offers something different each day.

One thing hasn't changed: one stage and no set conflicts. There's no schedule to strategize, no artists to sacrifice and no decision fatigue. Fans can experience every performance from start to finish, creating the shared, communal atmosphere that has become central to the Tahoe Live experience.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11: CHRIS LAKE LEADS TAHOE LIVE'S BIGGEST MOVE INTO HOUSE MUSIC

Chris Lake headlines Friday following two sold-out shows at Los Angeles State Historic Park that moved approximately 40,000 tickets combined, marking his largest headlining engagement to date. With his debut artist album Chemistry and a second Grammy nomination adding to his momentum, Lake arrives at Tahoe Live as one of house music's most commanding figures.

His appearance marks a significant evolution for Tahoe Live. Following a 2025 edition that leaned heavily into bass music, the festival is bringing house to the mountain in a major way, dedicating an entire day to the genre rather than simply adding a house headliner to the weekend.

Joining Lake are Northern California favorites Walker & Royce, alongside Noizu, Devault, NALA, Cole Knight and Zaddy B, bringing together artists whose sounds span different corners of house and club music.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12: GRiZ RETURNS TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Saturday is anchored by GRiZ, making his headlining return to Northern California following two sold-out shows at the Cow Palace in November 2025. His only Bay Area appearance in between came at Outside Lands 2026 as GRiZTRONICS, his collaborative project with Subtronics, making Tahoe Live a particularly anticipated opportunity for fans to experience GRiZ in his own headlining setting.

Known for his fusion of bass, funk, soul and live saxophone, GRiZ brings a musicality and performance style that has earned him one of electronic music's most devoted followings. His ability to move between hard-hitting bass, melodic moments and live instrumentation has made his performances an experience all their own.

Joining him is TEDDY PAIN, the electronic music project of Grammy-winning artist T-Pain. The project marks T-Pain's growing involvement in dubstep and bass music, following his Bass Bootcamp headline debut and collaborations with established electronic producers.

Rounding out Saturday are YDG, Mary Droppinz, HERSHE, KHØDA LEON and DJ Unni, creating a day rooted in bass music while embracing a wider range of sounds and influences.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13: KNOCK2 BRINGS A TASTE OF NITEHARTS TO THE MOUNTAINS

Tahoe Live closes with Knock2, leading a Sunday lineup that brings a taste of the Niteharts universe to Northern California. The San Diego artist, who co-founded the Niteharts festival with fellow producer ISOxo, is joined by Madeon and Control Freak, both of whom appeared at Niteharts 2026, alongside Daniel Allan, WINK x nikko, Klo and BUNS.

With Knock2's combination of bass house, trap and high-energy club music at its center, Sunday connects artists whose sounds move between melodic electronic music, experimental production and harder-edged club sounds. Madeon's genre-crossing productions and live performances add another dimension, while Daniel Allan, WINK x nikko and Control Freak bring their own approaches to the day's programming.

THREE DAYS, THREE IDENTITIES — ONE WINTER DESTINATION

Following a 2025 edition that expanded to three sold-out days, with fans traveling from 48 states and lodging in The Village at Palisades Tahoe selling out well ahead of the event, Tahoe Live returns with its biggest lineup and broadest musical range yet.

At the base of Palisades Tahoe, the festival grounds sit at 6,200 feet, surrounded by Sierra Nevada peaks rising more than 9,000 feet. The stage is located steps from the ski lifts, with lodging, dining and après-ski throughout The Village within walking distance.

Fans can go from the ski trails to the festival, spending their days skiing or snowboarding before heading down the mountain for the music. After dark, lights, lasers and large-scale production transform the alpine setting, with the surrounding mountains becoming part of the experience.

'This is probably the most intentional three days we've ever put together. Friday, you've got one of the biggest and most relevant names in house music owning opening night. Saturday is really special for us. We've wanted GRiZ at Tahoe Live from day one, and this year it finally came together. Then you've got TEDDY PAIN in that direct-support slot bringing that energy right before GRiZ. TEDDY PAIN is about to have a massive year, and putting those two together creates a pairing fans simply haven't seen before.

Sunday was literally built with Knock2's camp to give the fans who are part of this cultural movement exactly what they want. That whole crew has created something incredibly relevant right now, and we wanted the day to feel authentic to that world.

They're three completely different days, but every one of them feels current, relevant and distinctly Tahoe Live. And then you put all of that on one stage, in the snow, at the base of one of the most iconic ski resorts in North America. What else do you need?' — Dustin Esson, Founder, Tahoe Live

TAHOE LIVE 2026 — SINGLE-DAY LINEUPS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11: Chris Lake • Walker & Royce • Noizu • Devault • Cole Knight • NALA • Zaddy B

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12: GRiZ • TEDDY PAIN (T-Pain) • YDG • Mary Droppinz • HERSHE • KHØDA LEON • DJ Unni

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13: Knock2 • Madeon • Daniel Allan • WINK x nikko • Klo • Control Freak • BUNS

EVENT DETAILS

Weekend & Single-Day Tickets: https://tahoelive.net/

Single-day tickets: Get tickets (on sale Thursday, November 5 at 10 AM PT)

Lodging: Book lodging

Festival Dates: December 11–13, 2026

Location: Palisades Tahoe, California

Website: https://tahoelive.net/

About Tahoe Live

Founded in 2022, Tahoe Live brings electronic music and ski culture together for a winter festival weekend in Lake Tahoe. After debuting at Boreal/Woodward Tahoe, Tahoe Live moved to Palisades Tahoe in 2023 and has since grown from two to three days while maintaining its boutique, single-stage format.

Previous performers include Zeds Dead, Porter Robinson, Diplo, REZZ, Alison Wonderland, RL Grime, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), Loud Luxury, LSZEE, San Holo, Steve Aoki, Louis The Child, Disco Lines, Boogie T, PEEKABOO, Jessica Audiffred and more.

Held at 6,200 feet at the base of Palisades Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada, Tahoe Live combines world-class electronic music with skiing, snowboarding and a winter weekend in one of North America's most celebrated mountain destinations.

Follow Tahoe Live: Official Website | Instagram | YouTube

About Palisades Tahoe

Palisades Tahoe is Lake Tahoe's largest premier resort destination spanning 6,000 skiable acres across eight peaks, now linked by the Base to Base Gondola. Hosting the 1960 Winter Olympics and housing esteemed Olympic and World Cup athletes, the resort enjoys an average annual snowfall of 400 inches, boasting Lake Tahoe's longest season. Referred to as the Spring Skiing Capital, the resort offers skiing and riding through Memorial Day. The Village at Palisades Tahoe hosts year-round events, entertainment, and a plethora of bars, restaurants, and boutiques. Ski at Palisades Tahoe like never before with the Ikon Pass, granting access to 50+ top ski destinations. Visit the website or call 1.800.403.0206 to learn more. Palisades Tahoe is also on Vimeo.

Previously: Tahoe Live 2026 to Feature GRiZ, KNOCK2, Chris Lake, T-Pain's TEDDY PAIN

Photo Credit: Brian Walker



Photo Credit: Brian Walker

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