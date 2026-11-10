TWIN TEMPLE to Support Winter 2027 North American Tour With NUOVO TESTAMENTO and THE VELVETEERS

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Twin Temple have shared a live video of their single 'Haunt Me,' shot by director Dante Capone on hand developed Super 8 film during the band's recent DOOMED LOVERS tour this past September. With it, the band have revealed the support acts for the second leg of DOOMED LOVERS dates: Nuovo Testamento join the tour February 19 in Salt Lake City through March 16 in El Paso, plus March 20 in Los Angeles. The Velveteers join for March 19 in San Diego and Los Angeles.

In addition, Twin Temple have announced they will perform at next summer's Azkena Rock Festival and Resurrection Fest in Spain.

Twin Temple released their third album, DOOMED LOVERS, last month via Pentagrammaton Records and Secretly Distribution. The album has drawn feature stories from NPR's 'All Things Considered', the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone. The band also made their late night television debut on

in July.

DOOMED LOVERS marks Twin Temple's boldest chapter yet. Working with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Shooter Jennings at the iconic Studio 3 at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, the album continues the band's commitment to classic analog recording while expanding its sonic palette with lush orchestral arrangements.

Born from one of the darkest periods in the band's personal lives, DOOMED LOVERS is their most intimate and emotionally revealing work to date. Expanding the cinematic scope of their unmistakable sound while remaining rooted in the timeless traditions of early rock 'n' roll, the album stands as the band's most ambitious and fully realized artistic statement yet.

Regarding the record, Twin Temple adds, 'We poured everything into this new record that we made with Shooter. We wanted to push ourselves creatively and expand the production further than we have before, drawing inspiration from the lush orchestral productions of Roy Orbison, The Ronettes, and The Shangri-Las, and added in some Countrypolitan flair. We brought in some incredible musicians like Matt Chamberlain and Jay Bellerose, and a 37-piece orchestra. We wanted to make something as beautiful as we possibly could - of course with our dark spin on things.”

The truth is, this album was made during one of the darkest periods of our lives. We had been struggling with grief, health issues, addiction, and depression. But day by day, going into Sunset Sound, making music with incredible people who believed in us, and being surrounded by that creativity slowly brought us back to life. We started smiling and laughing again. I was becoming alive again. It connected us to why we fell in love with music in the first place and became our most personal album yet.'

Too bold for some, irresistible for others, Twin Temple have become cultural provocateurs and one of music's most talked about cross over acts. They have garnered widespread coverage from publications around the globe, intrigued by their uncompromising artistic vision, and sparking conversations about artistic freedom, religious freedom, freedom of expression, censorship, and the role of controversy in art, and in a broader sense, the wider role art plays within the cultural landscape.

In an era of imitation, Twin Temple remains wholly original; a band that has carved out an entirely new musical subgenre, defied expectations at every turn, and continues to prove that the Devil really does have all the best songs.

Tour Dates

Tickets

02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Grand at the Complex

02/21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/23 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

02/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

02/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

02/27 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03/02 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

03/04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/07 – Boston, MA @ Royale

03/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/10 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

03/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

03/16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

03/19 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/17-19 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/30-7/03 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest

Tracklist

01. Doomed Lovers

02. Possessed

03. I Want Blood

04. Love You To Death

05. Haunt Me

06. Someone In The Walls

07. Monster

08. Nothing Matters

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