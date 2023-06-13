TWICE Kick Off 'READY TO BE' Tour North American Leg

After captivating audiences across the globe with jaw-dropping, stadium size performances, K-Pop superstars TWICE kicked off their highly anticipated and most epic tour yet – 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ – in North America with a breathtaking performance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

During this historic run, the global sensations are notably the first female K-Pop group to headline in both MLB and NFL stadiums and the first-ever girl group to perform and sell out the iconic LA venue.

The night began with songs from their critically acclaimed 12th mini album, READY TO BE, which was followed by fireworks throughout the show, a solo song from each member of the group that showcased both their talent and personalities, dance challenges and more allowing fans to witness a visual spectacle and musical journey like no other.

Building upon their previous achievements, including being the first female K-Pop group to headline a U.S. stadium with two sold-out nights at LA's BMO Stadium and numerous sold-out arena tours, TWICE's monumental 5TH WORLD TOUR 'READY TO BE' ushers in a new unforgettable era of sensational K-Pop stadium shows.

The tour continues to Oakland Arena for the second of two sold-out performances, then proceeds to Dallas’ Globe Life Field, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, and Atlanta’s Truist Park, marking the first time a female K-Pop group has performed at these iconic venues. Additional tour stops include Seattle’s Tacoma Dome and two nights at Houston’s Toyota Center, Chicago’s United Center, and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Ahead of the group’s MetLife Stadium show, TWICE will also perform on TODAY’s Citi Concert Series. The performance will take place on Wednesday, July 5th live on the TODAY Plaza in New York City.

For further information on the tour and for tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com

TWICE 5TH WORLD ‘READY TO BE’ TOUR DATES:

June 10 – SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

June 12 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

June 13 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

June 16 – Tacoma Dome – Seattle, WA

June 21 – Globe Life Field – Arlington, TX

June 24 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

June 25 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

June 28 – United Center – Chicago, IL

June 29 – United Center – Chicago, IL

July 2 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

July 3 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

July 6 – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

July 9 – Truist Park – Atlanta, GA

About TWICE:

Formed under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment in 2015, TWICE is one of the best-selling K-pop girl groups of all time regarding physical album sales. The group first rose to prominence with their debut title song “Like OOH-AHH” and 2016 breakthrough single “CHEER UP,” which went on to top multiple Korean pop charts and won ‘Song of the Year’ at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

The group has been included in numerous industry lists including Variety’s Youth Impact Report as the only K-pop group included in the list, Forbes Korea Power Celebrity issue in both 2019 and 2017, and Billboard’s 21 Under 21 2017: Music’s Next Generation issue in 18th place and as the only Asian act.

In 2019, the group successfully completed their World Tour, TWICELIGHTS, which included sold-out shows in the US at The Forum in Los Angeles and the Prudential Center in Newark. In 2020, TWICE’s album MORE & MORE made its first ranking on the Artist 100 and Billboard 200 lists.

Their second album that year, Eyes wide open, hit the top five slot on the all-genre iTunes US Album Sales Chart and debuted at #8 on Billboard’s World Albums chart. The album’s lead track “I CAN’T STOP ME” debuted in the top 10 of the all-genre iTunes US Song Sales Chart, and they later performed the trach on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #PLAYATHOME digital YouTube series.

The momentum continued through 2021 where they kicked off the year with a performance on TIME100 Talksfollowed by their first U.S. broadcast debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show and a performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. That June, they released their 10th mini album, Taste of Love, which debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The K-pop powerhouses followed this up with the release of their first full English-language single, “The Feels,” which earned the group their first career entry on The Billboard Hot 100 (#83), their first gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and multiple top 10 placements across various charts; they have performed the single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and GMA3. The group has also been nominated for two MTV Video Music Awards for “Best K-pop” in 2021 and 2022 for “Alcohol Free” and “The Feels,” respectively.

In 2021, TWICE released their third full-length album Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which hit #3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed in the chart for eight consecutive weeks, and completed their sold-out 4TH WORLD TOUR Ⅲ in arenas across the United States. In May 2022, TWICE headed back to Los Angeles to play two sold-out 4TH WORLD TOUR Ⅲ encore performances, becoming the first female K-Pop group to perform a North American stadium.

Most recently, they have released their 12th mini album, READY TO BE which features Hot 100 hit “Moonlight Sunrise” (#84). The album hit #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed in the chart for nine consecutive weeks, surpassing their past records. The group is currently on their 5th world tour, the “READY TO BE” tour, playing stadiums and arenas in 22 cities worldwide. They will be the first female K-Pop group to both play and sell out Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.