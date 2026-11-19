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Egyptian artist TUL8TE returns with his new single 'Sebeeny,' out now via Mdlbeast, following a year of chart dominance, sold-out shows, and international breakthroughs. The release arrives on the heels of his sold-out North American tour and ahead of his Coachella and Red Bull Symphonic debut, and offers what the release describes as a more intimate glimpse of the artist behind the mask.

A departure from the larger-than-life energy that has fueled his rise, 'Sebeeny' finds TUL8TE at his most vulnerable. Anchored by atmospheric production, a hypnotic, unhurried rhythm, and his signature vocals, the track explores the emotional push and pull of a relationship caught between love and separation. What begins as a desire for distance gradually unravels into a fear of losing someone entirely, capturing the contradictions of wanting to let go while still holding on. With a delivery that feels both restrained and deeply affecting, TUL8TE transforms a deeply personal experience into something universally resonant.

Listen to 'Sebeeny' here

The release arrives amid a run of success for TUL8TE. His breakout hit 'Garee2a Awy' spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Arabia Hot 100 and became one of COLORS most watched performances in history with over 132M views. His album Sadeek El Bernameg generated three top 10 hits and surpassed 150 million streams across platforms. Blending contemporary production with distinctly Egyptian influences, TUL8TE has cultivated a sound and artistic identity that transcends language, connecting with a new generation of listeners.

That momentum has increasingly translated beyond the charts. Fresh off a sold-out North American tour that brought his live show to audiences across the United States and Canada, TUL8TE will reach another milestone with a performance at the 2027 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, introducing his music to an even wider global audience.

Before then, TUL8TE will return to his hometown of Cairo for Red Bull Symphonic on November 27th, where he will reimagine 20 songs from his catalog through sweeping orchestral arrangements. The performance marks another defining moment in his evolution, bringing a new dimension to his music while celebrating the city and culture at the heart of his artistry.

As he continues to push Arabic music into new territory, 'Sebeeny' turns deeply personal emotions into music that connects across borders, cultures, and languages.

Follow TUL8TE on Instagram, his website, YouTube, and TikTok.

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