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TRASHALANCHE to Release Debut Album NEGATIVE SPACE Featuring Joby J. Ford and Atom Willard

The album was recorded with Eric Loomis at Frame Audio Archiving and mastered by Pete Lyman of Infrasonic Sound.

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TRASHALANCHE to Release Debut Album NEGATIVE SPACE Featuring Joby J. Ford and Atom Willard

Trashalanche, the new rock superduo featuring multi-instrumentalist and graphic designer Joby J. Ford (The Bronx, Mariachi El Bronx, The Drips, Pounded By The Surf) and drummer Atom Willard (Angels & Airwaves, Rocket From The Crypt, Alkaline Trio), have announced the Friday, February 19, 2027 release of Negative Space, the band's debut full-length album. Recorded with Eric Loomis (Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Goose) at Frame Audio Archiving, mixed by Marc Hudson (Taking Back Sunday, AWOLNATION, Sunny Day Real Estate) at Rancho Recordo, and mastered by GRAMMY recipient Pete Lyman of Infrasonic Sound, Negative Space is an 11-song noise-rock sonic boom where low-stakes details take on absurd proportions.

Two new singles, 'Negative Space' and 'Fresh Velcro,' are now streaming. The album is available via MMC/Trashalanche.

Willard and Ford spent the early part of 2026 sending music back and forth before recording in the rolling hills of rural Tennessee later that year. Two five-day sessions yielded a fast, angular, and dryly humorous 11-song heater built from the DNA of some of punk and alt-rock's most respected bands. Negative Space can be pre-saved, pre-added and pre-ordered on all platforms. Vinyl pre-orders are available now via Citizen Vinyl.

Leading the collection is 'Fresh Velcro,' a pummeling track that presents itself as the album's mission statement. 'This sonic blast starts off the album by kicking your lame ass,' the band says. 'A play-by-play (of sorts) when we roll through your town.' Additionally, the band offers up 'Negative Space,' a song about the daily grind wearing you down — and spending your days in a space. Both tracks are streaming on all digital platforms.

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Joby J. Ford's career in graphic design — including album cover work for The Killers, Paul Westerberg, and Charley Crockett — finds its way into every nook and cranny of the album, not just its title. In the negative space is where these songs live. Atom Willard's drum loops provide the spark and scaffolding for the music. Ford builds around them with Dean Hubbard-style dispatches on the twain of rap and country, garbage-fueled catastrophe, and the limitations of subpar pets while Willard pounds his drums into the ground. The two-piece describes its songwriting process simply as 'backweirds.' Negative Space brings the background to the foreground.

Negative Space Track Listing

Fresh Velcro

Negative Space

Man of the Year

Rap Tapes

Cruise Radical

House Money

Dirty Mouth

Cop Logic

Goodersville

Wide Wright

D'Spot

Trashalanche online: Official | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Photo Credit: Eric Loomis


Photo Credit: Eric Loomis
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