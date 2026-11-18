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Los Angeles band Touché Amoré have returned with '(I Can't Get Out Of) My Own Way,' a new standalone single marking the band's first new music since the release of their 2024 LP, Spiral In A Straight Line. Recorded with producer Ross Robinson at The Pesky Barnacle in Los Angeles, CA and mixed by Steve Evetts, '(I Can't Get Out Of) My Own Way' is available today on all streaming platforms and accompanied by a visualizer. The track traces a cycle of isolation, restless self-examination, and self-defeat, confronting the frustration of grappling with the distance between personal potential and the reality of feeling stuck in familiar patterns.

Touché Amoré have also partnered with Fender for a special collaboration to offer an exclusive Stratocaster pickguard shaped vinyl of '(I Can't Get Out Of) My Own Way,' which will be available at noon EST in the band's store. Commenting on the collaboration, the band shared: 'We've spent much of our career coming up with unique ways to package our records. Given our deep relationship and penchant for Fender guitars (plus the song being recorded on two Stratocasters) it made a lot of sense to bring the idea of a 'playable pickguard' to them in the form of a shaped vinyl disc.'

The band has also announced a run of spring tour dates which are set to kick off on April 18 in Garwood, NJ and will see the band joined by special guests Febuary. Tickets for the upcoming run will be available this Friday at 10:00 AM local time.

Earlier this month, Touché Amoré announced plans to hit the road alongside Poison The Well and Alexisonfire for a 17-date U.S. tour in spring 2027. The run will bring together three of post-hardcore and metalcore's most enduring acts, with Touché Amoré supporting every date, beginning March 25 in Dallas, TX and wrapping April 17 in Boston, MA. Alexisonfire and Poison the Well had previously announced the co-headline tour, with Touché Amoré supporting on all dates. For tickets and more information on Touché Amoré's upcoming live dates, visit www.toucheamore.com.

'(I Can't Get Out Of) My Own Way' arrives following a particularly reflective period for Touché Amoré. Earlier this year, the band revisited their 2016 album Stage Four with a 10th anniversary edition. Originally released in the aftermath of vocalist Jeremy Bolm's mother's death from cancer, Stage Four became a defining document of grief and one of the band's most widely resonant releases. A decade later, its emotional weight remains central to the band's connection with listeners.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2007, Touché Amoré have spent nearly two decades at the forefront of contemporary hardcore. Across six studio albums – ...To The Beat Of A Dead Horse (2009), Parting The Sea Between Brightness And Me (2011), Is Survived By (2013), Stage Four (2016), Lament (2020), and Spiral In A Straight Line (2024) – the band have continually pushed the boundaries of their sound, pairing explosive, relentlessly expressive instrumentation with deeply personal songwriting. Throughout their catalog, Touché Amoré have probed the complexities of anxiety, isolation, illness, and grief, translating lived experiences and internal turbulence into music with a broader emotional resonance.

The band is comprised of vocalist Jeremy Bolm, guitarists Nick Steinhardt and Clayton Stevens, bassist Tyler Kirby, and drummer Elliot Babin.

Tour Dates

3/25 - 4/17 with Poison The Well & Alexisonfire

4/18 - 4/26 with Febuary

December 19 – Russell Industrial Center – Detroit, MI*

December 20 – Russell Industrial Center – Detroit, MI*

March 25 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX

March 26 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

March 27 – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX

March 30 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

March 31 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

April 02 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

April 03 – Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA

April 04 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

April 06 – The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT

April 07 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

April 09 – Uptown Theater – Minneapolis, MN

April 10 – Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

April 11 – The Fillmore – Detroit, MI

April 13 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD

April 14 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

April 16 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

April 17 – Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA

April 18 – Crossroads – Garwood, NJ

April 20 – Ace of Cups – Columbus, OH

April 21 – Turntable – Indianapolis, IN

April 22 – Off Broadway – St. Louis, MO

April 24 – Vanguard – Tulsa, OK

April 26 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

* Festival Date

Photo Credit: DANIELLE ANNETTS









Photo Credit: DANIELLE ANNETTS

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