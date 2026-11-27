NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THIEF, the Los Angeles-based dark electronic project of multi-instrumentalist Dylan Neal, has released the band's new album Sermons from the Pit via Prophecy Productions. The album is available as a 48-page, 2-CD hardcover artbook featuring bonus tracks; a limited-edition gatefold splatter bone vinyl LP (250 copies); and a standard black vinyl LP. Arriving on the heels of the singles 'Violent Bloom,' 'Moon and Kill,' and 'Poison Drum,' each accompanied by a music video, Sermons From The Pit has already earned early praise from The Alternative, Bandcamp, The Big Takeover, Decibel, NPR, Music Connection, The Obelisk, Treble Zine, and more.

Sermons From The Pit is described as THIEF's darkest and most emotionally charged work to date. Blending blown-out electronic production, trip-hop atmospherics, jungle and drum'n'bass rhythms, industrial textures, glitched choir samples, and a deconstructed black metal undercurrent, the album pushes Neal's distinctive sound into new territory while remaining remarkably accessible. Shaped by a period of personal turmoil and loss, the record explores collapse, belief, suffering, identity, violence, and renewal, finding unexpected beauty and moments of hope amid its sonic darkness.

THIEF has announced a Los Angeles Record Release Show taking place on January 8 at Gold Diggers before heading out on a West Coast tour with Snakes of Russia in support of Sermons From The Pit. The show will also include performances by Iress and Mothica, and tickets are on sale now. The tour will kick off on January 14 in Vancouver and includes shows in Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, Santa Cruz and more.

With Sermons from the Pit, Dylan Neal, formerly of San Francisco experimental black metal outfit BOTANIST, delivers the project's darkest and most emotionally charged work yet, combining trip-hop atmosphere, jungle and drum'n'bass rhythms, industrial textures, glitched choral samples, extreme distortion, and what he calls a 'deconstructed black metal undercurrent.'

Following the deeply personal Bleed, Memory (2024), Sermons from the Pit turns inward, confronting anger, grief, disillusionment, violence, spiritual questioning, and ultimately the possibility of empathy and release. Neal's singular fusion of ambient, industrial, choral music, black metal, and trip-hop has earned THIEF a devoted cult following, with influences ranging from Portishead and Ulver to Tool and Nine Inch Nails.

Since emerging with Thieves Hymn in D Minor in 2016, Neal has continually pushed THIEF into new sonic territory across Map of Lost Keys (2019), The 16 Deaths of My Master (2021), and Bleed, Memory (2024). While THIEF remains a solo studio project, Neal also brings the music to the stage with a full live band, translating its dense, atmospheric production into an immersive physical experience.

At the heart of THIEF's sound is Neal's distinctive 'cathedral clipping' production approach, built from extreme distortion, clipping, reverb, feedback, and mangled synth and choral sounds to create an atmosphere that feels simultaneously cavernous, sacred, and damaged. Sermons from the Pit pushes that aesthetic further, balancing dense layers and experimental textures with remarkably direct songwriting and an unexpected accessibility.

Neal recorded and mixed the album himself, with three-time Grammy Award winner John Greenham (The Locust, Katy Perry, Death Grips, Billie Eilish) handling mastering. The result is a record that descends into some of THIEF's heaviest and most unsettling territory while ultimately finding beauty, connection, and the possibility of release within the darkness.

Thief Tour Dates

January 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers (Record Release Show)

January 14 - Vancouver, BC @ Astoria

January 15 - Seattle, WA @ Mountain Room

January 16 - Portland, OR @ Azoth

January 17 - Eugene, OR @ John Henry's

January 20 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial

January 22 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place

January 23 - Atascadero, CA @ No Quater

Sermons from the Pit Track List

1. Violent Bloom

2. Moon and Kill

3. Axe Swung Ritual

4. Mirror Mirror

5. Sun Slasher

6. Year of the Leech

7. Sermons from the Pit

8. Comet Sorcery

9. Poison Drum

10. Anaphora

11. Closing Scene

Photo Credit: Milana Burdette



Photo Credit: Milana Burdette

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone