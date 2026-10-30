THE WORLD/INFERNO FRIENDSHIP SOCIETY releases RED-EYED SOUL reissue

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The World/Inferno Friendship Society and Ernest Jenning Record Co. have released the 20th-anniversary reissue of the band's classic double LP Red-Eyed Soul, available on vinyl for the first time since its original 2006 release. Newly pressed at 45rpm under the supervision of original producer Don Fury, the reissue is available now on Bandcamp.

Self-described at the time as 'New York and New Jersey's disturbingly cult-like, circus-related, Halloween-tent-revival orchestra,' World/Inferno became a northeastern punk phenomenon in the 2000s, drawing hitchhiking, trainhopping anarchists, misfits, and theater kids to their legendary live shows and Halloween spectacles, and becoming arguably (alongside sometime collaborators Leftover Crack) the biggest NYC punk band of the decade. They were equally able to share stages with hardcore and art-rock bands without being domesticable into any one scene—'a band,' wrote The New York Times in singer Jack Terricloth's obituary, 'that melded punk defiance with the decadent theatricality of Weimar-era cabaret.'

Red-Eyed Soul was the culminating statement of the group's classic second lineup, a tightly-arranged nine-piece juggernaut (including the three-piece horn section of Peter Hess, Maura Corrigan, and Dan Bailey; percussionist Semra Ercin, drummer Ben Kotch, guitarist Lucky Strano, bassist Yula Be'eri, and piano/accordionist Franz Nicolay) which solidified from the group's 1990s incarnation as a loose collective to become their longest continuous lineup 2000–07, captured on 2002's Just The Best Party and 2004's Hallowmas Live at Northsix. After a series of EPs, the group (augmented by Bang On A Can saxophonist Ken Thomson and a string quartet) completed the sprawling RES sessions with producer Don Fury (best known for his work with NYC hardcore acts like Agnostic Front and Gorilla Biscuits) at his Cyclone Sound studios in Coney Island. The original vinyl release, reproduced here in improved fidelity and on tan/smoke colored vinyl, was conceived and executed as an omnibus anthology of five years of the group's songwriting 2002–07, including the EPs Speak of Brave Men and Me V. Angry Mob as well as the unreleased tracks 'Please My Favorite Don't Be Sad' and 'We Will Never Run Into One Another On Trains.'

From the infectiously danceable and politically astringent 'Brother of the Mayor of Bridgewater' and 'Paul Robeson,' to the ferocious, anthemic 'Fiend In Wien,' to the spiraling melodicism of 'Me V. Angry Mob' and 'The Devil's Ball;' from the acoustic to the orchestral, Red-Eyed Soul stands as a definitive assertion of the breadth of the musical and philosophical ambition—to make punk a treat again! the vaudeville circus you always wished your life could be, can be! fate loves the fearless!—of one of the 21st century's most inimitable, indefinable, and irrepressible bands.

Red-Eyed Soul was released in April 2006; by September of that year, World/Inferno was debuting its evening-length theatrical concept piece about the life of Peter Lorre—in keeping with the fertile productivity of that time, look for ENRC's twentieth-anniversary reissue of Addicted To Bad Ideas: Peter Lorre's 20th Century in 2027.

Red-Eyed Soul Track List

SIDE 1

Brother Of The Mayor Of Bridgewater

The Velocity Of Love

Your Younger Man

Only Anarchists Are Pretty

SIDE 2

Let's Steal Everything

Annie The Imaginary Lawyer

Me V. Angry Mob

Hothouse Flowers

Leni Riefenstahl At The End Of Time

SIDE 3

Paul Robeson

Me And The Mad Monkettes

Please My Favorite Don't Be Sad

Fiend In Wien

Cats Are Not Lucky Creatures

SIDE 4

We Will Never Run Into One Another On Trains

Jerusalem Boys

The Devil's Ball

So Long To The Circus

Photo Credit: courtesy of the artist



Photo Credit: courtesy of the artist

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