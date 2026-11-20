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2x GRAMMY Award-nominated duo The War And Treaty are celebrating the start of the Yuletide season with their first-ever holiday EP, 12 TWENTY 5IVE, available now via Atlantic Outpost. The 6-track project collects original new holiday songs alongside a signature rendition of the beloved carol, 'O Holy Night.'

On the new project, The War and Treaty shares, 'It's the most wonderful time of the year! What better way to celebrate than to top it off with holiday music. Whether it's for those sitting with a loved one by a fireplace sipping on hot cocoa unwrapping gifts or focusing on how blessed you are throughout the year, or if the person is sitting in the windowsill sending prayers and well wishes to a loved one away from home serving our country - 12/TWENTY 5ive does its best to try to say Happy Holidays to every scenario.'

The War And Treaty will toast the release of Christmas Is Here with a very special live performance on ABC's annual The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular filmed earlier this month at the iconic Walt Disney World Resort. The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular airs Monday, November 30 at 8:00pm (EST/PST) on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

For the past decade, The War And Treaty have created an ongoing body of work that has earned them over 100M worldwide streams along with widespread critical acclaim, standing ovations from sold-out audiences around the world, and a growing list of accolades including an Emmy Award, Americana Music Honors & Awards as 'Duo/Group of the Year' and 'Emerging Artist of the Year,' as well as multiple nominations for GRAMMY Awards (including a prestigious 'Best New Artist' nod), Country Music Association Awards, CMT Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and more.

2026 saw The War And Treaty make their Atlantic Outpost debut with the critically acclaimed album, The Story of Michael and Tanya, joined by an expanded deluxe edition. Executive produced by Michael Trotter Jr., the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter's fifth studio album exemplifies the duo's ever-evolving creative growth with stunning collaborations alongside some of their closest friends, mentors, and trusted confidants including such award-winning titans as Whoopi Goldberg, Valerie June, Wynonna, and Babyface, the latter of whom shares co-writing credits on the single, 'You Can't Hurt Me Anymore,' alongside Tanya Trotter, Jessi Alexander, Jon Randall and Jeff 'Gitty' Gitelman.

The Story of Michael and Tanya (Expanded Version) sees the album supplemented by The War And Treaty's follow-up EP, Country Baptism, along with new live versions of 'Don't Say Goodbye' and 'Shouldn't Have,' recorded this summer on stage at Wolf Trap's Filene Center in Vienna, VA. Country Baptism is highlighted by such instant fan favorites as 'It'll Hurt Me More Than It'll Hurt You' and the title track, 'Country Baptism,' the latter of which debuted with an electrifying live performance on NBC's America's Got Talent.

Widely hailed for their high-energy, crowd-pleasing live performances, The War And Treaty are currently traveling on their Country Baptism Tour, resuming tonight at Saxapahaw, NC's Haw River Ballroom. Upcoming highlights include a sold-out early and late show at New York City's Blue Note Jazz Club (November 29), Annapolis, MD's Rams Head On Stage (December 1), and a rescheduled visit to Chicago, IL's Thalia Hall (January 27, 2027). For complete details and ticket information, please visit thewarandtreaty.com.

The Country Baptism Tour continues a series of recent landmark live performances including a return to the legendary stage of Nashville, TN's Grand Ole Opry as well as their own inaugural HeartsTown Music Festival, a sold-out event at their family ranch in Homer, MI. This September saw a special headline show at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium, now joined by a full-length 'Live at the Ryman' concert video streaming now.

The War And Treaty recently announced their return to the Ryman Auditorium for next year's third annual Band As One Nashville with The War And Treaty & Friends, an unforgettable evening of music, collaboration and community presented by Susan G. Komen, the world's leading breast cancer organization, and set for March 17, 2027.

In addition, The War And Treaty commemorated The Story of Michael and Tanya with a series of high-profile TV appearances, including an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings and performances on the BET Awards 2026 and CBS's The Great American Block Party 250, the latter featuring unforgettable renditions of 'Sittin' on the Dock of the Bay' and The Story of Michael and Tanya standout, 'Litty.' This summer further saw the Trotters unveil a very special Tiny Desk Concert, streaming now via NPR Music.

Tracklist

1. Christmas In Your Eyes

2. 12 TWENTY 5IVE

3. O Holy Night

4. Christmas Ain't Happening Here This Year

5. My One Christmas Dream

6. Christmas Is Here

Tour Dates

NOVEMBER

20 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

22 – Gainesville, FL – Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

29 – New York, NY – Blue Note Jazz Club (8:00pm SOLD OUT)

29 – New York, NY – Blue Note Jazz Club (10:30pm)

DECEMBER

1 - Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

2 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

JANUARY 2027

27 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

MARCH 2027

17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

APRIL 2027

9-11 – Miramar Beach, FL – Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend †

JUNE 2027

5 – San Antonio, TX – Jo Long Theatre at the Carver Community Cultural Center

† Festival Appearance

* Band As One Nashville with The War And Treaty & Friends presented by Susan G. Komen





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