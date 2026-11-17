NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE SUNSET RIOT released their new single, 'Devil On My Shoulder,' via TLG|ROCK, distributed by Virgin Music Group. Accompanying the release is the official visualizer.

Driven by passion, intensity and a fearless approach to chasing opportunities, 'Devil On My Shoulder' explores the fine line between the voice pushing you forward and the one holding you back. Is that voice temptation, inspiration, or something else entirely? For frontman Michael J. Wistock, the answer comes with a name.

''Devil On My Shoulder' is about passion, intensity, daring to be bold, and pushing yourself to do the damn thing you want to do and grab the opportunities in front of you. Is it really the devil on your shoulder encouraging you, or holding you back? For me, she's Red Dodge.'

The new single showcases THE SUNSET RIOT's unapologetic hard rock identity, blending the attitude of classic Sunset Strip glam with a modern Las Vegas edge.

'Devil On My Shoulder' was written by Michael J. Wistock and Dylan Dyce. Dylan Dyce handled production, engineering, mixing and mastering. The song's concept and title came from Sky Cobain-Hendrix, with the cover featuring Red Dodge.

With no new dates announced at this time, THE SUNSET RIOT are already looking ahead, with 2027 touring plans in the works. More announcements are expected soon.

About The Sunset Riot

THE SUNSET RIOT is Las Vegas hard rock with Sunset Strip glam in its blood. Formed in July 2024, the band wasted no time making its presence known, playing its first show at the legendary Whisky a Go Go. Since then, the group has shared the stage with rock heavyweights L.A. Guns, Vixen and Aldo Nova, building a reputation for bringing unapologetic rock energy to every stage.

In 2026, THE SUNSET RIOT took that energy to the T-Mobile Arena as the featured artist at a Vegas Golden Knights game, further establishing the band as one to watch in the Las Vegas rock scene.

With new music, growing momentum and 2027 tour plans on the horizon, THE SUNSET RIOT are ready to turn up the volume and bring their brand of hard rock to audiences beyond Las Vegas.

The Sunset Riot Lineup

Michael J. Wistock - Lead Vocals

Dylan Dyce - Guitar

Randy Renaud - Bass

Nathan Ball - Drums

Photo Credit: Enrique Sanchez Photography



Photo Credit: Enrique Sanchez Photography

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone