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The video for The Still Out's single 'Let The Listeners Hurt' feat. Adam Franklin of Swervedriver has premiered at Magnet. The New York City indie rock band's debut record Crystallized - steeped in the shoegaze and alt-rock sound of the early '00s - was stopped in its tracks when its co-founder tragically died.

The album went largely unheard. In 2018, a quiet re-upload to Spotify caught the ear of Jack Rabid at The Big Takeover who ranked the record #13 among reissues of the year, above R.E.M., Neil Young, and Bob Dylan. Now, in a world searching for authenticity amongst a sea of auto-tuned, written-by-committee releases, the band has released a deluxe, remastered album (Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone) featuring dozens of new tracks. The Crystallized deluxe edition features Adam Franklin (Swervedriver), Jody Porter (Fountains of Wayne), Claude Coleman, Jr. (Ween) and Mikey Jones (The Lemonheads, Swervedriver).

About The Still Out

Producers Josh Stoddard and Arjun 'Arj' Agerwala formed The Still Out in the late '00s during the New York rock resurgence. 'Crystallized came about in the most authentic, organic way possible' explains Agerwala. 'Josh and I met as techs for Fountains of Wayne. We were on a flight to Japan with the band and I somewhat sheepishly asked Josh and the band to listen to a couple of my demos.'

Much to his surprise, they loved them.

Once back in the U.S., Stoddard and Agerwala decide to try working out some of the ideas, just to see if there might be something special hiding within the demos. At the time, Agerwala was working at the iconic Stratosphere Sound, owned by Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne and James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins. All songs were written, recorded, performed, and produced by Stoddard and Agerwala, tracked at the studio on and off in their free time. In addition to Stoddard and Agerwala, Crystallized features Adam Franklin (Swervedriver), Jody Porter (Fountains of Wayne), Claude Coleman, Jr. (Ween) and Mikey Jones (LSD and the Search for God, The Lemonheads, Swervedriver).

After gaining some recognition, signing to indie label Hi-Speed Soul, and opening for Swervedriver and Longwave, the band took a break. Stoddard went on to become a prolific songwriter, videographer, creator, and sound bath artist. Agerwala pursued his studio career, working with artists including Iha, Television, Fountains of Wayne, Depeche Mode, Courtney Love, and Michael Stipe. After a brief reunion and the release of a single to honor longtime supporter and Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger, who passed from Covid in 2020, Stoddard died tragically by suicide in 2021.

In 2026, Agerwala reformed the band. After Crystallized, he will be issuing a wealth of unreleased songs in honor of his best friend and bandmate. 'We were proud of the record, but we didn't have any big plans in mind for it,' says Agerwala. 'We didn't make the record for anyone but ourselves. It has taken me nearly five years to recover from Josh's death. It feels fitting, now that I'm able, to share our vision and bring something beautiful out of that darkness. This album is now both a tribute to him and a literal record of our friendship and creative journey together. I want anyone who may be into this to be able to hear it. It also feels like a tribute to our mentor Adam Schlesinger. I know that his passing affected Josh deeply.'

On Crystallized, dreamy, wandering imagery meets raw emotion as the Still Out channels shoegaze, alt-rock, psych pop, and post punk. An eclectic group of songwriters, production styles, and aesthetics birthed their sound, a compelling blend of angular guitar licks, soaring vocal melodies, and dynamic drumming. The record is a multidimensional mix of melody and madness.

Connect with The Still Out on Spotify and Apple Music.

Photo Credit: Henry Leutwyler







Photo Credit: Henry Leutwyler

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