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The Rolling Stones have released Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips, the deluxe edition of their new studio album Foreign Tongues, via Capitol Records. Available now across physical and digital formats, the expanded collection features five recordings from the creative period surrounding Foreign Tongues.

The release arrives as Foreign Tongues celebrates three nominations at the 2027 GRAMMY Awards: Best Rock Album for Foreign Tongues, and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for 'In The Stars'. The 2027 GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles.

The five new recordings on Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips include 'Where There's A Will,' 'Who You Callin' Crazy,' featuring jazz saxophonist Courtney Pine, 'Human Tide,' 'Bad Luck Hideaway,' a duet vocal by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards featuring drums by Charlie Watts, and 'She Still Comes Around.' Together, the five songs capture the Stones' enduring chemistry and appetite for creating new music, while drawing on the sound that has defined the band for more than six decades.

The deluxe edition is available as a standalone vinyl edition, a deluxe 2CD edition, and across digital formats. The standalone vinyl edition features all five Loose Lips recordings on LP, alongside a CD of the original Foreign Tongues album. The 2CD edition includes the original 14-track Foreign Tongues album on CD1 and the five Loose Lips recordings on CD2.

Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips follows the release of Foreign Tongues, the Rolling Stones' 14-track studio album released on July 10, 2026 via Capitol Records, which topped the charts in 14 countries globally. The album received widespread critical acclaim, with The Times hailing it as 'a career high' and awarding it five stars, while The Telegraph also awarded five stars, praising the record's 'vitality, wit, richness, energy and joy'. The 14-track collection follows less than three years after the band's Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds, which topped charts worldwide and achieved multi-platinum success.

Listen to Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips here. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the announcement of the deluxe edition.

Physical Formats: 1LP + 'Foreign Tongues' CD Insert

The special vinyl edition features the five Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips recordings on heavyweight red vinyl, housed in a single sleeve with matt and spot-gloss finish and die-cut centre hole on the front cover.

The package also includes the original Foreign Tongues studio album on CD in a card wallet.

Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips — 1LP Track Listing

Side A

1. Where There's A Will

2. Who You Callin' Crazy

Side B

3. Human Tide

4. Bad Luck Hideaway

5. She Still Comes Around

Plus: Foreign Tongues — original 14-track studio album on CD

2CD

The deluxe 2CD edition presents the complete Foreign Tongues studio album on CD1, with the five new Foreign Tongues, Loose Lips recordings collected on CD2.

Presented in a six-panel digisleeve with a 16-page booklet and gold foil detailing, the set offers the definitive expanded edition of the Stones' new studio album.

CD1 — Foreign Tongues

1. Rough and Twisted

2. In The Stars

3. Jealous Lover

4. Mr. Charm

5. Divine Intervention

6. Ringing Hollow

7. Never Wanna Lose You

8. Hit Me In The Head

9. You Know I'm No Good

10. Some Of Us

11. Covered In You

12. Side Effects

13. Back In Your Life

14. Beautiful Delilah

CD2 — Loose Lips

1. Where There's A Will

2. Who You Callin' Crazy

3. Human Tide

4. Bad Luck Hideaway

5. She Still Comes Around





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