THE QUESTION Release 21-Track Collection MUCH! With Rare and Unreleased Recordings

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Spanning sessions tracked between 1982 and the late 1990s, Much! presents the most complete portrait yet of a band whose sparse original discography never fully captured the breadth of their songwriting or their fiery reputation onstage.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1982 by childhood friends Tony Rugolo (lead vocals, guitar, bass) and David White (drums), both still in their teens, and later rounded out by guitarist Phil Cusimano, The Question quickly became an essential fixture in Southern California's thriving underground circuit. Though frequently associated with the mod scene—and considered by some to be among the most significant American bands to emerge from it—the trio's hook-heavy songwriting and ferocious live performances consistently transcended easy categorization.

With Rugolo's sophisticated melodic songwriting, Cusimano's '60s-informed guitar work, and White's powerful drumming, The Question built a large and fiercely loyal following, selling out clubs throughout Southern California and earning admirers well outside the mod community.

'We loved the energy and style of the mod scene, and those crowds embraced us from day one,' says frontman Tony Rugolo. 'But musically, we never put ourselves in a box. We grew up on Motown, classic British rock, punk and raw garage pop.'

The band's officially released catalog, however, told only part of the story. The Question first captured widespread attention on the seminal 1982 Los Angeles compilation WarfRat Tales with 'Shall Be Love,' followed by celebrated independent singles like 'Distance Apart' and 'Getting Through.' But behind those limited releases lay an ambitious archive of multi-track master reels—recordings that drifted into storage after the band went on hiatus in the late 1980s.

The music's journey to release is an improbable survival story. Kept safe in the personal archives of original producer Vitus Mataré and David Nolte of South Bay legends The Last, the tapes resurfaced in 2015 when White reconnected with Mataré. To navigate the rescue of the delicate collection, White reached out to longtime friend, collaborator and industry veteran Ron Manus, whose musical partnership with White dates back to junior high school.

Manus spearheaded the restoration effort, working with engineer Wyn Davis at Total Access Recording Studios in Redondo Beach to rescue the deteriorating analog tapes. The process proved far more complicated than expected. Aging splices had to be repaired, fragile reels required painstaking handling, and one master tape alone contained 25 separate edit points that needed attention. During the transfer of the eight-track recordings, a tape machine's capstan motor failed, forcing Davis to locate a replacement from another machine to complete the job.

Ultimately, the recordings were successfully transferred into high-resolution digital masters, preserving music that had come dangerously close to being lost.

With the recordings safely recovered, Manus and White began working through the sessions at Manus's Skunk Works Studio.

What began as a plan to simply remaster old singles quickly turned into a creative rebirth. Discovering ambitious, unfinished 24-track songs from 1987 and 1988, the band reunited to dust off vintage instruments, layer new guitars, track harmonies, and finish the recordings on their own terms.

'Hearing those unmixed multi-tracks unspooling for the first time in thirty years blew our minds,' recalls guitarist Phil Cusimano. 'There were guitar riffs, hooks, and arrangements we completely forgot we'd even tracked, right alongside songs begging for that final touch. We realized we weren't just archiving our past—as a band, we had an incredible opportunity to finish the story together.'

'Our goal was simple: preserve the grit and garage-pop energy of the original sessions, but not handicap the songs with outdated technical limitations,' explains David White. 'We wanted them to hit with modern punch without losing an ounce of their soul.'

The Question's enduring impact has continued to resonate across generations of California musicians. Members of No Doubt were early fans of The Question and later shared stages with them at legendary Los Angeles venues including the Roxy and Whisky a Go Go. More recently, No Doubt paid prominent homage to the band by spotlighting multiple vintage Question concert flyers in visual materials surrounding their Sphere appearances and featuring footage of a Roxy marquee showing The Question as the headliner in their pop-up experience.

Now, more than four decades after first lighting up the Sunset Strip and Southern California clubs, Much! finally allows The Question's recorded output to match the legend they forged onstage.

More than a conventional reissue or greatest-hits collection, Much! brings together music rescued from deteriorating tapes and recordings that the band finally had the opportunity to complete decades after they were started. For longtime fans, it's the fulfillment of a wait spanning generations. For newcomers, it's an opportunity to discover one of Los Angeles' most influential and overlooked underground bands.

Much! is out now on CD and digital platforms via Oglio Entertainment.

Track Listing

1. Stare You Down — 02:21

2. Shall Be Love — 03:39

3. Distance Apart — 03:41

4. Love You Girl — 02:12 (CD Exclusive)

5. Have to Say Goodbye (1985 Version) — 04:09

6. Daddy Rolling Stone — 02:08

7. I Can Feel It — 02:54

8. Getting Through — 02:31

9. Room Enough for Three — 03:12 (CD Exclusive)

10. Gone Forever — 03:04

11. Easy — 02:18

12. Don't Hide Your Heart Away — 04:40

13. Look! — 02:41 (CD Exclusive)

14. The Right Track — 03:19

15. Move Around in the Dark — 02:35

16. I'm So Glad — 03:35

17. Head on Straight — 02:39

18. Have to Say Goodbye (1987 Version) — 03:48

19. One More Time — 02:39

20. Brand New World — 02:55

21. Still Got Things to Do — 02:43 (CD Exclusive)

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/much/6795056420

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0HBQ5XN22

YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_lmvH1QOIfmLKU4DinAaJyPSD_OJx__ed0

Tidal: https://tidal.com/album/546723000

CD: Amazon.com (CD, $13.59): https://www.amazon.com/Much-Question/dp/B0H95D1TDX

CD: Oglio Records Shop

Follow The Question on Bandcamp.





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