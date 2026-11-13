THE PANDORAS CELEBRATE 40 YEARS OF STOP PRETENDING With Deluxe Anniversary Edition

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Forty years after The Pandoras delivered the snarling guitars, sharp hooks and unapologetic attitude of Stop Pretending, Wicked Cool Records is celebrating the album with an expanded look at a defining band of the '80s garage rock revival. STOP PRETENDING (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) arrives November 27, 2026, with a Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive double LP, alongside CD and digital editions.

Fusing punk energy with '60s garage rock and girl-group swagger, Stop Pretending captured The Pandoras at their fiercest. Its combination of jangling guitars, grit and melody bridged eras while establishing an identity all its own. Four decades later, the anniversary edition revisits that sound with a newly remastered original album and a collection of recordings that opens the door to the band's archives.

Original producer Bill Inglot returned to remaster the album, working from the best available recordings. The expanded collection also brings together previously unreleased bonus tracks, rare B-sides and long-lost recordings, carefully curated from the archives by the band's surviving members. Together, these selections offer a fuller picture of The Pandoras' evolution and the unfiltered studio energy behind the record.

The band's history also includes a connection to another beloved chapter of alternative rock: Kim Shattuck and Melanie Vammen, both members of The Pandoras, would later become founding members of The Muffs. This edition revisits an earlier part of their musical lives, placing Stop Pretending within a legacy that reaches beyond the garage rock scene that first embraced it.

Presented across two LPs in a gatefold sleeve, the vinyl edition includes rare archival photographs and liner notes exploring the band's legacy and the making of the album. The package brings the music and its history together, offering longtime fans a deeper look at a favorite record and giving new listeners a way into The Pandoras' world.

With its original album restored and its archives opened, Stop Pretending (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) celebrates a record whose attitude, hooks and raw spirit still demand to be played loud.

The Pandoras — Stop Pretending (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Out November 27, 2026, via Wicked Cool Records

Formats: Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive 2LP / CD / Digital

Pre-save here

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thepandorasofficial

Track List

Original Album

1. In And Out Of My Life (In A Day)

2. I Didn't Cry

3. Anyone But You

4. You're All Talk

5. That's Your Way Out

6. You Don't Satisfy

7. Let's Do Right

8. I'm Your Girl

9. The Way It's Gonna Be

10. Stop Pretending

11. Ain't Got No Soul

12. It Felt Alright

Bonus Tracks

1. She's Ugly (Demo)

2. Bad Seed (Demo)

3. You Won't Know (Rough Mix Outtake)

4. You're All Talk (Demo)

5. It's My Mind (Demo)

6. You Burn Me Up & Down (Demo)

7. Something I Can't Have (Demo)

8. Let's Do Right (Demo)

9. The Way It's Gonna Be (Demo)

10. See If You Can (Album Outtake)

11. Anyone But You (Demo)

12. Love Them Leave Them (Demo)

13. Never Get Enough (Demo)

14. In And Out Of My Life (In A Day) (Demo)

15. The Hump ('Stop Pretending' B-Side)





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