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THE MUSICAL BOX to Present ...AND THEN THERE WAS... PHIL at Patchogue Theatre

Tribute production covers Genesis' prog rock repertoire, including early hits such as FOLLOW YOU FOLLOW ME and tracks from A TRICK OF THE TAIL.

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THE MUSICAL BOX to Present ...AND THEN THERE WAS... PHIL at Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present The Musical Box in AND THEN THERE WAS… PHIL on Saturday, February 27, 2027, at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 13, at 10 a.m.

The production celebrates the early years of Phil Collins as the frontman of Genesis, focusing on the period from 1976 to 1980, when the drummer stepped into the role of lead vocalist following Peter Gabriel's departure.

Featuring music from the band's progressive rock catalog, the concert will include early hits such as "Follow You Follow Me," along with selections from the albums A Trick of the Tail, Wind & Wuthering, ...And Then There Were Three..., and Duke.

The production will also recreate elements of Genesis' live performances from the era, including signature drum duets and visuals inspired by the band's 1978 mirror tour.

Known for its recreations of classic Genesis concerts, The Musical Box will bring its largest production to date to the Patchogue stage, offering a tribute to Collins' early years as the band's lead singer.

Tickets and Performance Information

AND THEN THERE WAS… PHIL will be presented Saturday, February 27, 2027, at 8 p.m. at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, New York.

Tickets range from $47 to $77, including fees, and go on sale Friday, November 13, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling the box office at (631) 207-1313, or in person at the theater.

Box office hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., with extended hours on performance nights.

Additional information is available at PatchogueTheatre.org.

 

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